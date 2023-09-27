Live music this weekend: Sept. 27, 2023

<strong>Lucas Alexander</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>The Baked Potatoes</strong>

BTPD’s Rock the Farm

Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>5 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Cosmic Rewind</strong>

Turkeys for Tots Festival

Northfield Square — 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Simsons</strong>

Fun Hub Bar — 501 Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Zodiac</strong>

Smokey Jo’s 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>44 Magnum Band</strong>

Turkeys for Tots Festival

Northfield Square — 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Colleen Wild</strong>

Aly Annes Bar and Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Logan Miller</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Cody Calkins</strong>

Clayton’s Tap — 122 W. Washington St., Morris

<em>2 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>John Webber & the Country Spiders</strong>

Turkeys for Tots Festival

Northfield Square — 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais

<em>4 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Big Dog Mercer</strong>

Copeland’s Bar & Grill — 51 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Turkeys for Tots Festival

Northfield Square — 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ian Leith</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Good Vibrations Bar & Grill — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam Night w/Susan Williams</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

