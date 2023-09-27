Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's 'A Season of Hope' begins Saturday

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s concert season, ”A Season of Hope,” begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. “Hope for Acceptance and Peace” is the theme of the first concert.

It begins with Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” a thrilling depiction of the Flemish people to overthrow the Spanish from Belgium and the Netherlands in the 1600s. According to a news release from KVSO, it has one of the most exciting endings in all of music.

Next will be “Concerto for Harp and Orchestra” by Gliere, featuring award-winning harpist Miriam Kessler, who is a student at the Cleveland Institute of Music. This is a rare chance to hear the beautiful sounds of the harp.

Last in the concert is Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony #5.” As the symphony relates to acceptance and peace, Tchaikovsky was a believer in fate and how it affects our lives. Listening to this piece played by a full 60-piece orchestra is sure to be a delight.

Tickets for this concert are available at the door or online at KVSO.org, and they cost $30 for adults and $5 for students and children.

The remaining dates of the concert series are:

• 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Asbury United Methodist Church

• 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lincoln Cultural Center

• 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Morning Star Baptist Church

• 7 p.m. April 6 at Larsen Fine Arts Center, Olivet Nazarene University.