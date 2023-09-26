'Dancing With the Stars' returns to ABC

What a difference a strike makes. Seems only yesterday ABC consigned “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) to the Disney+ streaming app.

But with a paucity of original scripted programming to air, the dancing contest returns to the network for its 32nd season. It also will stream on Disney+.

Expect the usual gang of talent, including vintage actors famous for shows they made decades ago, former professional athletes, up-and-comers from Disney’s cable plantation and reality and YouTube stars.

No show exemplified the 1970s and its many nostalgic revivals as much as “The Brady Bunch.” Look for Greg Brady (Barry Williams) himself. He follows in the dancing footsteps of his Brady (step)mom, the late Florence Henderson, who appeared on the show in 2010.

Alyson Hannigan, who became a star playing Willow on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” an emblematic show of the 1990s, appears here as well. Veteran Upright Citizens Brigade comedian Matt Walsh (“Veep”) was scheduled to participate but dropped out just before press time.

Mira Sorvino, who won an Academy Award for the 1995 Woody Allen comedy “Mighty Aphrodite,” will rhumba her way into our living rooms. Is she the first Oscar winner to appear on “Dancing With the Stars”? No. The late Cloris Leachman (“Phyllis,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) won an Oscar for her supporting role in “The Last Picture Show” in 1972, and she appeared on “DWTS” in 2008, when she was 82.

Not quite as vintage, celebrity sibling and “Zoey 101” star Jamie Lynn Spears appears, as does 17-year-old youngster Xochiti Gomez (“Raven’s Home”). The NFL is represented by Vikings running back Adrian Petersen. Reality TV stars include Charity Lawson (“The Bachelorette”); Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”); Harry Jowsey (“Too Hot to Handle”) and Mauricio Umansky (“Buying Beverly Hills”). Throw musician Jason Mraz and model Tyson Beckford into the mix and stir with YouTube sensation Lele Pons and you have this year’s cast.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will co-host.

Look for Barry Williams to have the kind of “not bad for an old guy” staying power hoofer John O’Hurley displayed on the first season of “DWTS” way back in 2005. Only he wasn’t that old back then. As we speak, O’Hurley and Barry Williams are both 68.

— The three-part docuseries “Savior Complex” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) profiles a religious zealot and missionary who travels to Uganda and causes havoc by practicing medicine without a license.

— The limited docuseries “The Fake Sheikh” (Prime Video) follows British reporter Mazher Mahmood, who cajoles celebrities and sports stars into regrettable interviews with his disguise and wealthy alter ego.

— Netflix streams the three-part docuseries “Who Killed Jill Dando?” about the 1999 murder of a prominent British journalist.

— TCM celebrates composer George Gershwin’s 125th birthday with films featuring his music: “Shall We Dance” (7 p.m., TV-G); “Girl Crazy” (9 p.m., TV-G), “An American in Paris” (11 p.m., TV-G) and “Rhapsody in Blue” (1 a.m. early Wednesday, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Maggie returns on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A hacker targets a Swiss bank on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Suspicion falls on a youth pastor after Vermont students die on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) profiles Dmitry Muratov and his efforts to maintain a free press in Putin’s Russia.

CULT CHOICE

Anthony Hopkins reprises his role as Hannibal Lecter in the 2002 adaptation of the Thomas Harris novel “Red Dragon” (5:50 p.m., Starz), starring Edward Norton and Ralph Fiennes. The 1981 book also inspired the 1986 thriller “Manhunter,” starring William Petersen (“CSI”). Brian Cox (“Succession”) played the Lecter character in that film.

SERIES NOTES

Niall Horan returns to “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The top 11 acts perform on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Trapped in a mobile home on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats.

Samuel L. Jackson and Clarissa Ward appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes the cast of “Reservation Dogs,” Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Tina Fey, Nate Bargatze and Zoe Brecher visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Al Madrigal, Lori Chase, JB Smoove and Mark Gross sit down on “Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen” (11:37 p.m., CBS).