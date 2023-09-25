Hispanic Community of Pembroke Committee hosts 4th annual celebration

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — On Sept. 16 — Mexican Independence Day and the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month — Pembroke Township hosted its fourth annual Independence Day celebration. With over 500 participants in the parade, Village of Hopkins Park Clerk Kimberly Garfias said it was a success.

“Our community is growing and so is our population,” Garfias said. “Thank you [to the] Hispanic community for bringing renewed life to Pembroke. You are an important part to the community at large!”

She added that “Mayor Mark Hodge made it possible to clean the 10 acres of rodeo park and have it available,” for the parade and festivities.

The event was funded by The Hispanic Community of Pembroke Committee. Garfias also serves as president of the committee.