Best Bets: Week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

<strong>Arf for Heart</strong>

Join Riverside Healthcare for a pawsitively heart-healthy event on World Heart Day from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Riverside Bourbonnais Campus 400 Riverside Drive, Bourbonnais.

Bring your dog and enjoy a stroll around the walking paths at the Riverside Bourbonnais Campus as we celebrate World Heart Day and raise money for heart care at Riverside. Pre-registration is preferred and can be done online at <a href="https://www.myrhc.net/arf" target="_blank">myrhc.net/arf</a>.

<strong>Perry Farm Market/Rock the Band</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. Thursday is the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market. The market will include farm-fresh vegetables, artisanal honey, handmade crafts and more.

“Join us for a delightful experience at our new charming farmers’ market, perfect for those seeking fresh and local produce and few artisan items,” BTPD said in an online statement. The markets are hosted by BTPD and the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County.

At 5 p.m. is the next installment of Rock the Farm, featuring live music from The Baked Potatoes. They’ll play rock and pop hits of the 1950s and ‘60s. Suggested donation of $10 per carload. Bring a blanket or chairs.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.

<strong>Kankakee Quiltmakers Autumn Splendor Quilt Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, there will be a display of over 200 quilts and quilted items.

Vendors will be on site as well as the Quiltmakers Boutique, offering handmade items for sale. There is a two-day raffle and there will be food available for purchase. Winner need not be present for raffle. Admission is $8 and ages 12 and under are free.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:kankakeequiltmakers@gmail.com" target="_blank">kankakeequiltmakers@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>The Haunted Woods and the Hospital of Horrors</strong>

Spooky season is nearly upon us and Clifton Sportsmen's Club is ready for a fright.

From 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Haunted Woods and the Hospital of Horrors will take place at 3106 N. US Highway 45-52, Clifton. The kid-friendly event will take place rain or shine, and will start at 6 p.m. each night with a trick or treat and a character meet and greet.

Donations are accepted with all proceeds benefiting Project Headspace & Timing, a Manteno-based nonprofit assisting veterans.

<strong>KVPD Fall Festival</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Park District will host a fall festival Saturday at the River Road Park, 1895 River Road, Kankakee.

Food trucks will be on site at the fall festival. The River Run Dog Park will be open during the festival and dogs are welcome.

Parking will not be available at River Road Park or the River Road Sports Complex. Parking will be available at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and Splash Valley Aquatic Park. Transportation will be available from those parking lots to and from the festival.

This one-day, family-friendly festival features four events.

• <strong>First Responders Mushball Tournament:</strong> Starting at 8 a.m., all first responders are invited to participate in the free 16-inch mushball tournament. This will be a double-elimination tournament where local first responder departments will compete in a day of mushball.

• <strong>Fall Color Run:</strong> Starting at 9 a.m., get ready for a colorful day. Throw on bright-colored clothing and join for this untimed, vibrant, color run/walk along the Kankakee River during the Fall Color Run where participants get blasted with color. This run is for all ages. Register online at kvpd.com.

• <strong>6th annual Touch-A-Truck:</strong> From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore the vehicles that keep the community running safe and smoothly with this hands-on event. Visitors will be able to climb, run around, sit in and even honk the horns of trucks and large vehicles. This is a free event. Those interested in participating as a vehicle can email Lisa at lkrenkel@kvpd.com.

• <strong>Fall Craft Fair:</strong> From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop for fall and holiday gifts during the fall craft fair. Featuring regional and local arts and craft vendors and their works of art.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>Sept. 26</strong>

<strong>Healthy Homes Workshop</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. in the ECDA Conference Room, 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee, the Economic and Community Development Agency will host a workshop to learn about home maintenance checklists that will help participants build a plan to keep their home safe and healthy. This workshop will be presented in English with a Spanish interpreter.

<strong>Sept. 28-Oct. 1</strong>

<strong>Fall Fest for Turkey for Tots</strong>

A fall fest will help raise money to empower local children in need to shop for Christmas. The benefit, Turkey for Tots, often provides the only Christmas presents these children will see.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall, in the spot near the former J.C. Penney location. There is no admission fee and all proceeds will benefit Turkey for Tots, a longtime charity of the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association.

The event will include a carnival, live music, a beer tent, food trucks and craft vendors.

The carnival will run from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28; from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 29; from 1-10 p.m. Sept. 30; from 1-9 p.m. Oct. 1. The carnival is being provided by Fantasy Amusements.

There will be music in the beer tent Friday and Saturday nights. Cosmic Rewind, a classic rock band, will play from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Then, 44 Magnum, a country band, will play from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

From 4- 6 p.m. Saturday, John Webber and the Country Spiders will play. Then from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The Silhouettes, Kankakee’s legendary classic rock band, will play.

ATrunk or Treat taking place from 4-6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be bingo from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Bingo cards will be given out by donation only, but there will be both merchandise and cash prizes.

<strong>Sept. 29</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Elementary PTA Fall Fest</strong>

From 5-7 p.m. at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, 200 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, the PTA will be hosting a fall festival with bounce houses, games and food trucks.

<strong>Sept. 29 & 30</strong>

<strong>Sammy’s Pizza’s 70th anniversary</strong>

Sammy's Pizza is turning 70 and the local chain of restaurants is ready to celebrate.

On Sept. 29 and 30 at Sammy's Pizza in Bourbonnais, 12 Heritage Plaza, there will be a 70th anniversary celebration with food and drink specials, as well as live entertainment. Music will be performed by Tantric, Any Given Weekend, Block Party, Creedence Revived, and 9 Left Dead.

The celebration will take place at the Bourbonnais location to allow for ample parking.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.eatsammyspizza.com" target="_blank">eatsammyspizza.com</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 30</strong>

<strong>Gilman’s Outdoor Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering & Front Porch Cafe, 931 S. Crescent Route 24/45, Gilman, there will be a Junk in the Trunk outdoor flea market. It is free to set up a spot at the market.

<strong>» 815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>Wilmington MS/HS Bands mattress fundraiser</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilmington High School, 209 Wildcat Court, Wilmington, the Wilmington Middle School and High School bands will host the fifth annual mattress fundraiser. Mattresses — including brands like Simmons Beautyrest Black, Beautyrest Hybrids and Therapedic — will be on display in the cafeteria and are priced below retail.

<strong>5th Annual Community Back-to-School Bash</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. at Old Fair Park, 525 Fair St., Kankakee, there will be a back-to-school event for the First Ward neighborhood. This is the fifth annual event. There will be food, games, school supplies and school uniforms. Donations currently are being accepted by sending Cash App donations to $2river or by contacting Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall at 815-260-8650 or Alderman Michael Prude at 815-573 6905.

<strong>Oct. 1</strong>

<strong>U of I Vet Med’s Open House</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the College of Veterinary Medicine will hold its annual open house. Veterinary students will host the event designed to connect animal enthusiasts of all ages.

The Vet Med Open House showcases the state’s only veterinary college, part of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. People of all ages can deepen their connection to veterinary medicine while exploring more than 40 educational booths. Spectators can touch snakes, cows, horses, dogs and more.

This year's theme, “Not all heroes wear capes, some are veterinarians,” highlights the heroic efforts of veterinarians. Not only do they care for pets, wildlife and livestock, but they also advance biomedical knowledge and treatments that help people and the environment.

Attendees can experience milking cows and interacting with new reptile friends. Veterinary students will provide live animal demonstrations, such as cow milking and learning about the ambassador animals at the Wildlife Medical Clinic. The Illini Service Dogs will host a live session showing their service dog training program.

Future veterinarians can learn about admission to the College of Veterinary Medicine. The event is run by current veterinary students, so visitors have a great opportunity to talk to them about their studies.

The event is free and registration is not required. Parking is available in Lot F-27 at 2001 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.vetmed.illinois.edu" target="_blank">vetmed.illinois.edu</a></strong>