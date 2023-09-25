After raising $12K for county police with Blue Gala, Red Gala set for 2024

Off the heels of the spring’s Blue Gala — which raised total of $12,825 for the nine police departments in Kankakee County (dispersed evenly at $1,425 each) — Al Ponton, EMS System Manager for Riverside Medical Center, and Peggy Sue Munday, Kankakee County Board member and local motivational speaker, plan to host The Red Gala on Sept. 21, 2024.

The formal event will include dinner, dancing and a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting local fire departments.

According to Scott Billadeau, the event manager, sponsors are already being secured, with Iroquois Federal in Bourbonnais being the first to make a donation.