Schutzhund mid central regionals coming to Diamond Point

BOURBONNAIS — On Oct. 13-15 at Diamond Point Park in Bourbonnais, the Mid Central Illinois Schutzhund Club will host its Mid Central Regional Championship.

According to United Schutzhund Clubs of America, Schutzhund is a German word meaning “protection dog.” It refers to a sport that focuses on developing and evaluating those traits in dogs that make them more useful and happier companions to their owners.

The training happens in three parts: tracking, obedience and protection work (similar to police dogs).

A Draw Night will be held Oct. 13, and the event itself will run Oct. 14 and 15. The event runs from morning until evening, and there will be raffles and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.midcentralschutzhund.com/info23" target="_blank">midcentralschutzhund.com/info23</a>.

The mid central region consists of clubs from Colorado, Southern Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma “all devoted to promoting responsible dog ownership, IGP, herding and conformation events,” according to the website.