Sammy's Pizza celebrating 70 years

BOURBONNAIS — Sammy’s Pizza is turning 70 and the local chain of restaurants is ready to celebrate.

On Sept. 29 and 30 at Sammy’s Pizza in Bourbonnais, 12 Heritage Plaza, there will be a 70th anniversary celebration with food and drink specials, as well as live entertainment. Music will be performed by Tantric, Any Given Weekend, Block Party, Creedence Revived, and 9 Left Dead.

The celebration will take place at the Bourbonnais location to allow for ample parking.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.eatsammyspizza.com" target="_blank">eatsammyspizza.com</a>.