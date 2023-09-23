Retired ONU professor Max Reams releases 5th novel in series

After 50 years of teaching geology at Olivet Nazarene University, Dr. Max Reams is busy pursuing his love of writing.

Publishing numerous books related to geological field research, Reams also dabbles in fiction and has penned several novels in a detective series. Joining that series now is the fifth installment, “How Dark is Your Cave?”

“This is my favorite novel so far,” Reams said. “This one spins off a bit from work I did for my dissertation on Missouri caves, although this is not a technical story.”

Reams and his wife, Carol, now have 11 books in print, 10 of them since retirement. He said writing these books together has been “lots of fun.”

“As the weather cools in the fall, Carol and I plan to finish field work for Geology of Indiana State Parks, to add to the series on Illinois and Missouri state parks,” Reams added.

“Our artist friend for many of our books, Jeremy Spence, does such good work on the covers.”

Reams said the couple has other novels in various stages.

<strong>ABOUT THE BOOK</strong>

According to the book’s description, Eric Bonfield must rescue 18-year-old Madison Evenrude from a cave that has a darkness beyond the absence of light. Discovery in the cave will lead Eric, his wife, Sarah, and Madison into a whirlpool of events that take them on a cruise that turns violent.

Madison’s uncle is murdered, and she is catapulted into running a massive secret project. Criminals are bent on destroying her and the project. Eric and Sarah must keep Madison alive, or the United States military could be set back for years to come.

Can they match wits with a mastermind to keep the project from failing?

The book is now available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.