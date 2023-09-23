Reddick High School class of 1973 hosting 50-year reunion

Daily Journal staff report

REDDICK — On Sept. 29-30, the Reddick High School class of 1973 will host its 50-year reunion with four events.

At 5 p.m. Sept. 29, there will be a meeting at Reddick Banker’s Pub, where attendees can come and go.

From 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 30, the group will meet at Union Hill Restaurant. The group will meet at noon for lunch at Trail’s End campus.

At 5 p.m. begins happy hour ahead of the 6:30 p.m. dinner at Fare Farm to Table in Essex.

RSVP by calling or texting Doug Baker at 507-951-2238.