New on the bookshelf: Sept. 23, 2023

<strong>In the ’20s, Black and Jewish families rely on one another</strong>

As James McBride’s “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” opens in 1972, state troopers discover a skeleton at the bottom of a well in the Chicken Hill neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa. To unfurl the tale of how that skeleton came to rest there, McBride jumps back to 1925, painting a picture, rooted in historical fact, of “a tiny area of ramshackle houses and dirt roads where the town’s blacks, Jews, and immigrant whites who couldn’t afford any better lived.”

McBride writes in an appealing, omniscient voice, introducing a host of memorable characters. The novel blooms into a new story each time a different character assumes the focus, but it focuses on the tight connection between two couples: one Jewish and one Black. Moshe Ludlow, a Jewish immigrant from Romania, is a theater owner booking his venues with klezmer music and jazz greats such as Chick Webb. His wife, Chona, has a “bad foot” from childhood polio and grew up in the neighborhood, working in her family’s grocery store.

Nate Timblin helps Moshe run the theaters and first gives him the idea to welcome Black musicians. Nate’s wife, Addie, is Chona’s fast friend.

— Jenny Shank, Star Tribune

<strong>Exploring the inanimate friends who save us</strong>

Dolls play a significant role in Native American culture, and in “A Council of Dolls,” Mona Susan Power’s moving new novel, they give comfort to generations of Indigenous women struggling to connect with their history and themselves.

Three dolls and three women are at the center of this story, and the PEN award winner’s narrative floats between the past and present as she writes about the historical events and generational trauma that inform the women’s lives.

First, we meet Sissy, born in 1961, who spends her childhood fearing her mother, Lillian, who has an explosive temper and suffers from depression. The biggest comforts in her life are her loving, gentle father and a Black doll named Ethel. Like all the dolls we encounter in this novel, Ethel communicates with and comforts the children who love her.

Lillian’s childhood toy is Mae, a secondhand Shirley Temple doll with whom she also forms a close connection. As a young girl, Lillian makes a supreme sacrifice by giving Mae to a dying friend, but she’s rewarded when Mae, implausibly, returns to her while she’s attending an Indian boarding school. When tragedy strikes Lillian’s sister Blanche, Mae becomes Lillian’s protector.

— Carol Memmott, Star Tribune

<strong>Poet inspiration, support in Parton’s life, words</strong>

To the list of reasons we love Dolly Parton — her singing, her songwriting, her acting, her financial contribution to the COVID-19 vaccine, her wisecracks, her status as the country’s No. 1 advocate for literacy — we can add, “She helps people heal.”

Anyway, she helped New York-based poet Lynn Melnick, whose “I’ve Had to Think Up a Way to Survive” takes its title from a lyric in Parton’s song “The Grass Is Blue.” “Way to Survive” also spells out the theme of the memoir/essay collection/mash note, in which each of 21 chapters takes as its title a Parton song, including “I Will Always Love You” and “Here You Come Again” as well as deep cuts such as “Blue Smoke.”

It’s an ingenious way into the story of a woman who, despite being an award-winning poet, is unfamiliar to most readers. Melnick is an engaging, frequently hilarious main character in her own life, which has included more than its share of the sort of tragedy Parton often chronicled in the darker, early years of her songwriting.

On almost every page of “Way to Survive,” Melnick cites something inspiring or hilarious about Parton, often both at the same time.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune