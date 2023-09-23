Library Life: Week of Sept. 24, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Medicare 101: Informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. Register online.

• Messy Art: Happens at 3 p.m. Thursday for grades seventh through high school.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Monday, make a fun craft. Registration required.

• Walkie Talkies: Meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Exploration Station with the library’s walking club.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, discuss “Meet Me in Paradise” by Libby Hubscher.

• Storytime and Craft: Meets at 10 a.m. Friday; open to preschool and homeschool families.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• At 10 a.m. Oct. 14, enjoy a Solar Eclipse Party with Moon Pies, Sunny D, solar glasses and storytime.

• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: Groups meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Spice Club Discussion: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Fiction Addicition: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, join this fiction-based book club. Registration required.

• Paint Pouring: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, adults can create a canvas. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Staff Selection: “Pink Lemonade Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, discuss “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.

• Social Worker in the Library: Through partnership with Aunt Martha’s, there will be a social worker in the library from 1-5 p.m. every Friday in September to provide resources.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for adults to share work and provide feedback.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday, join Mr. William to read a picture book or two followed by a craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Explorers: Kids can meet at 6 p.m. Monday to explore children’s books.

• Pen to Paper: The writing group for adults meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

