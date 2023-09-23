'Krapopolis' debuts on Fox

Given all the repeats necessitated by Hollywood strikes, Fox is in the fortunate position of having saved an original cartoon for its fall schedule. Set in ancient Greece — or some snide cartoon approximation of the classical world — “Krapopolis” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-14) arrives with an hourlong debut.

Created by Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”), “Krapopolis” is remarkably ambitious by cartoon comedy standards. While “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” can poke fun at contemporary family life and current popular culture, this new series attempts to crack wise while contemplating the rise of cities, the dawn of human civilization, the creation of written language and the passing away of the old Olympian myths.

King Tyrannis (Richard Ayoade) tries to be a new kind of ruler. Not skilled in hunting or rich in military prowess, he tries to govern by reasoning and dealing with other hostile kingdoms through negotiation. He and his physically imposing sister, Stupendous (Pam Murphy), are the mortal offspring of the goddess Deliria (Hannah Waddingham), a vain and impetuous rival of Athena who has been exiled from Olympus, along with her mate, Shlub (Matt Berry), a louche satyr given to promiscuity with just about anything or anyone.

Deliria’s jealousy and petty narcissism will seem the most familiar to viewers, as her behavior is not that different from that of a Hollywood star. The dialogue is sprinkled with thinly veiled allusions to contemporary events, attitudes and slang.

Cartoons since “The Flintstones” have harkened back to ancient days to offer commentary on society. Fred and Barney were thinly veiled substitutes for Ralph and Ed on “The Honeymooners,” a series that only seems ancient now that it’s about 70 years old.

It’s not entirely clear what “Krapopolis” is trying to parody or what it wants to say. On one hand, it has set up a rather tall order for itself: ruminating on the subtle evolution of human consciousness itself. On the other hand, it cheats at its own game, inviting a “scientist” named Hippocampus (Duncan Trussell) from out of nowhere, who simply invents things on the spot, like gunpowder and language. He seems as though he arrived off the set of “Futurama.”

While we’re in the realm of the ancients, it’s useful to recall the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who observed, “Character is destiny.” That’s certainly true of life and storytelling as well. Series, even cartoons, without memorable characters worth caring about, tend to wither on the vine. It’s long been said “Family Guy” often sacrifices character on the altar of the cheap gag. Curiously, “Krapopolis” seems more interested in mulling concepts than in developing anybody vaguely memorable. Deliria’s selfish antics might make her a social media star, but I suspect the rest will be consigned to the ash heap of history.

• Keanu Reeves stars in the 2014 thriller “John Wick” (7 p.m., Saturday, Syfy, TV-14), as well as its 2017 sequel “John Wick, Chapter 2” (9 p.m. Saturday, Syfy, TV-14).

Peacock now is streaming a miniseries prequel “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” starring Colin Woodell.

In recent interviews, Reeves has discussed the demanding nature of the Wick role and has asked that his character be “killed off.” To date there have been four “Wick” movies.

• While columnists are supposed to come up with theories and opinions about the passing scene and changing trends, sometimes the facts speak for themselves.

Starting this weekend, AXS, the cable network best known for airing documentaries about classic rock as well as music concerts, will begin covering pickleball championships. The games begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

• On two episodes of “Yellowstone” (Sunday, CBS, TV-MA): the Duttons brace for battle (7 p.m.) and observe a painful anniversary (8 p.m.). Last week’s “Yellowstone” repeat was watched by more than 8 million people — not a record breaker but still the most-watched hour of scripted entertainment on broadcast TV.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (5:30 p.m., CW); Oregon State at Washington State (6 p.m., Fox); Arkansas at LSU (6 p.m., ESPN); Iowa at Penn State (6:30 p.m., CBS); Ohio State at Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock); Texas at Baylor (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

• After a mother and her newborn go missing, suspicion falls on her best friend in the 2023 shocker “Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14). Based on a real murder-kidnapping that took place in Texas in 2019.

• Old high school friends become each other’s flames at a spa vacation in the 2023 romance “Retreat to You” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• When two daring CIA colleagues (Jude Law and Jason Statham) are sidelined, a dowdy assistant (Melissa McCarthy) is thrown into the secret agent game in the 2015 genre comedy “Spy” (7 p.m., HBO).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS).

• An artisanal baker makes his final loaf on “Professor T” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• The Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Football action (7:15 p.m., NBC).

• Chuck is distracted by family drama on “Billions” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Lives unravel on “Unforgotten” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• We’ll always have Paris on “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A teen’s release coincides with a spate of murders on “Van der Valk” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

• Caught off balance on “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Stuck in development on “Dreaming Whilst Black” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• A morning show chat gets the prime-time treatment on “Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water — A Conversation With Robin Roberts” (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

Ignored by his wife (Annette Bening), a middle-aged husband (Kevin Spacey) develops a fixation on his daughter’s friend (Mena Suvari) in the 1999 satire “American Beauty” (7 p.m. Sunday, TMC). Written by Alan Ball (“Six Feet Under”).