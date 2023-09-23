Kankakee Masonic Lodge #389 installs 160th Master of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Masonic Lodge #389 held its annual officer installation Sept. 17.

Worshipful Master Douglas Keast was officially the 160th installed Master of Kankakee. Joining Keast among the newly installed officers will be Sr. Warden W.B. Gordon Gulley, Jr. Warden W.B. Harold Irie, Treasurer W.B. Joe Sifrit, Secretary W.B. Gene Menard, Sr. Deacon W.B. Anthony Melvin, Jr. Deacon Jim Diefenbach and Tiler W.B. Larry Lacost.

Officers serve a one-year term and are elected to advance to the next office.

The purpose of the Kankakee Masonic Lodge is to promote fraternal relations within its members and actively support many local, state and national charities and schools.

Keast said: “2 be one, ask 1.”