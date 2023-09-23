Fish fry to kick off Harvest Daze in Iroquois on Oct. 6

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Each year, the Iroquois County Historical Society sponsors Harvest Days the first weekend of October. This year’s event will kick-off with a fish fry 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6. The event takes place in the Red Barn on the museum grounds, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The Red Barn is located between the one-way alley off Cherry Street and the museum.

For the fish fry, sandwiches and/or meals can be to-go or enjoyed at one of the picnic tables set up under the big tent on the grounds. For the cost of a donation, attendees can get a fish sandwich, bag of chips and drink, along with packets of tartar sauce; or sandwich-only orders are available. Drinks will include an assortment of soft drinks and water.

To use the drive through, vehicles need to enter off Cherry Street onto the one-way alley. Attendees can also park on any of the surrounding streets and walk to the Red Barn to place their orders. Sandwiches will be available until sold out.

Harvest Daze, the ICHS’ largest fundraiser of the year, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum.