Annual Greek Food Festival back for 88th year

On Oct. 1, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 88th annual Greek Food Festival on its historic church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, Greek food.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.

The familiar menu lineup will feature two full dinners: two juicy Shish-kabobs (Souvlakia); and Greek Chicken, featuring a generous half-chicken grilled on the coals. Each of these dinners, with Greek salad, rice and fresh rolls, is priced at $15. There also will be the popular meal-sized Spanakopita (spinach pie), a la carte, at $10.

Also making a return is the Greek Pastry Stand. As in years past, customers can make their own selections from homemade baklava, galactobouriko and all manner of Greek cookies, cakes and pastries. Also available is the fan-favorite loukoumades, honey-dipped light pastry balls.

The world-famous Hellenic Five Greek band will be here again from Chicago, along with two troupes of Greek folk dancers from Chicago and Indiana, local musicians playing live music, a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale, the bingo tent, activities for the children and the traditional cash raffle. BrickStone Brewery beers will be sold, as well as imported Greek wines and soft drinks.

The church grounds offer plenty of seating as well under tents, and the feast will go on rain or shine.

According to a news release, Father Nick Greanias will be marshaling everyone to greet their neighbors in the famous Greek hospitality and vows to teach everyone how to dance simple but convivial Greek folk dances. Later in the afternoon, Greanias also will give tours of the church and explanations of the Orthodox faith. This is always a popular activity, he said.

“People are eager to understand what the meaning is behind our beautiful and transportive Orthodox iconography, architecture and liturgical music,” Greanias said.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a neighborhood beautification program.

Greanias said this year’s festival is imbued with a sense of sadness, as lifelong parishioner Penny Denoyer — who was the uniting force for these festivals the past two decades or more — passed away recently.

“We miss Penny greatly. She was the face of our community to many of our Kankakee County neighbors, and it has been a struggle doing the myriad of things she always did to help put on this festival,” Greanias said.

“Indeed, we are dedicating this year’s event to her, and henceforth, we will have a Penny Denoyer Award for the person most instrumental to each festival’s success.”

Approaching its centennial celebration in 2025, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish was founded and built 98 years ago by an enterprising group of Greek immigrant business owners and their families.

Once home to hundreds of immigrant and first-generation families, Annunciation now carries on as a loving body of descendants of those pioneers but currently with a majority membership of converts to the Orthodox Christian faith.

All parishioners, of Greek heritage or not, work together for several months to plan and execute this festival, Greanias said. Even as the founders passed away and most of their children moved away, about 10 restaurants remain part of the local Greek community, passing on delicious know-how to the new members.

Participating in the event in addition to BrickStone will be Oliver’s (both locations), Poor Boy I and II, George’s Family House, Yolks and Berries, Mayberry Junction and Yianni’s.

“We are always tremendously grateful to the greater Kankakee County community for supporting us year after year. But we know we offer a great value in food and entertainment,” Parish Council President Andy Nicholas said.

“Our loukoumades are the best anywhere. Greeks in a three-state area come to our festival just for the loukoumades. People who know say they are even better than you can find in Greece!”

Nicholas noted Steve Case, an Olivet Nazarene University physics professor and astronomer, spends the whole day creating and mixing the batter for all the loukoumades.

Sophia Berdebes, of George’s Family House, who also serves on the Annunciation Parish Council, expressed, “In the past few years, we have lost the last members of our community’s founding generation. We feel a great obligation to continue what they began, which has great merit as an event. But even more, it helps us keep our church and our faith going.

“In giving back in this way to our beloved Annunciation Church, we honor our past and help secure our future. For all of us, Annunciation is our spiritual home and our place of comfort and renewed hope.”

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call Greanias at 708-606-1015.