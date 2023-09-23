Active People, Healthy Nation event coming to Pembroke

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7, Active People, Healthy Nation will host Get Active Saturday at Hickory Hills Senior Living, 4067 S. Wheeler Road, Pembroke Township.

This session will allow participants to pick an indoor plant and paint a pot.

Space is limited, so early registration for child participants is encouraged. Volunteers are needed for the event. This is a free session that will include paint as well as dirt. The community is also encouraged to get involved or donate (Cash App: $LHCR60958).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Active People, Healthy NationSM is a national initiative led by CDC to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027. Increased physical activity can improve health and quality of life and reduce health care costs.

“I got involved with Active People, Healthy Nation as a matter of urgency, love and concern,” local resident Roderic T. Hodge Jr. said.

“In my community, I realized that sedentary lifestyles associated with increased modern access to convenient digital tools and resources, or lack thereof, in situations involving those in poverty, seniors, prisoners or people with limited mobility, has caused an increase in obesity, depression, violence, drug use, psychosis, cancers, etc.

“And Lands and Hands Community Resources is dedicated to serving humanity and the environment, and all organizational projects reflect that.”

For more information, email LHCR60958@outlook.com, or call 779-240-2900.