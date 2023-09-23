5 photos from back-to-school haircuts at Phipps

Kevin Phipps, Phipps Academy of Barbering and staff opened their doors Aug. 14 for the annual free haircuts to the community, where 125 patrons left happy that day.

Located at 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the barbering school provided free haircuts for back to school.

“When you look good, you feel good, and, hopefully, the kids will act good,” said Phipps, owner of the Bradley and Richton Park locations.

The academy again will provide free haircuts for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bradley location. An Oct. 8 event will be held at the Richton Park location.