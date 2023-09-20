Veterans' Home at Manteno seeks volunteers

MANTENO — The Veterans’ Home at Manteno is seeking volunteers to join its force of more than 50 volunteers to assist with a wide-range of services and programs for its residents. Opportunities include serving food, escorting residents to appointments, leading projects, playing games and maintaining and organizing donated goods.

Immediate needs include transporting residents to church services Thursdays and/or Sundays and leading creative projects for members in the on-site woodworking shop.

“We welcome individuals with time and talent to share with our veterans,” said Tanya Smith, Manteno Veterans’ Home administrator, in a news release. “The many ways in which volunteers contribute to our community enhance the daily lives of our residents.”

Out of commitment to the well-being of IVH members, and in compliance with guidance set forth by Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health, all volunteers must adhere to all IDVA vaccination and masking while in IVH buildings.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should call the Illinois Veterans’ Home Volunteer Office at 815-907-3352.