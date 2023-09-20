Thrivent Action Team works with United Way's annual celebration

KANKAKEE — A Thrivent Action Team in Kankakee hosted an event to help offset the costs of the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties event.

United Way’s annual celebration took place Sept. 14 at Deer Ridge Barn in Kankakee.

There was an Action Team that helped offset the upfront costs associated with the event by purchasing food. Thrivent member and United Way Executive Director Mariah Vail initiated the Action Team.

This event was hosted by Thrivent Action Teams, a local group led by a member of Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Action Teams allow members to quickly identify a need, receive resources and put a plan together to help others in their community. The mission of Thrivent is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously.

“The action team program began in July 2014. During 2022, there were 145,529 Action Teams conducted which equates to $36,382,250 impact on the causes our members care about” said Larry Burton, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial.

“We’re proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for Thrivent’s support.”

For more information, call the Watseka office at 815-432-0355.