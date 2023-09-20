This weekend at the movies: Sept. 22, 2023

<strong>‘Expend4bles’</strong>

R, 103 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent and Megan Fox.

<strong>‘The Retirement Plan’</strong>

R, 103 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/action.</em> Ashley turns to her estranged beach bum father to help escape a dangerous crime boss. Starring Nicolas Cage and Ashley Greene.

<strong>‘It Lives Inside’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> Desperate to fit in at school, Sam rejects her East Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. However, when a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage to defeat it. Starring Megan Suri and Neeru Bajwa.

<strong>‘A Haunting in Venice’</strong>

PG-13, 147 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Mystery/crime.</em> Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween seance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy. Starring Kenneth Branagh and Tina Fey.

<strong>‘Bottoms’</strong>

R, 92 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. Starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

<strong>‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’</strong>

PG-13, 92 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett.

<strong>‘The Nun II’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> It’s 1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. This sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons.

<strong>‘The Equalizer 3’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/crime.</em> Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia. Starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

<strong>‘The Hill’</strong>

PG, 126 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>History/drama.</em> Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey becomes a baseball phenomenon. Starring Dennis Quaid and Colin Ford.

<strong>‘Blue Beetle’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle. Starring Xolo Maridueña.

<strong>‘Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’</strong>

PG, 99 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/animation.</em> After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu and Shamon Brown Jr.

<strong>‘Meg 2: The Trench’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi/horror.</em> An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing.