Emma Roberts and 'AHS' return

Now in its 12th season, “American Horror Story” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) has been giving audiences the creeps since 2011. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “AHS” has traveled from haunted houses to nunneries, freak shows, covens, possessed hotels and the final days of the End Times.

During these many variations, female bodily discomfort has been a consistent theme. This new season, “Delicate” appears to continue in that tradition.

Emma Roberts, a regular member of the “AHS” ensemble, returns as A-list actress Anna Victoria Alcott. Tabloid personality Kim Kardashian portrays her personal assistant, Siobhan Corbyn.

Another tradition of “AHS” is to provide as little as possible for reviewers. But for a brief trailer and a few promotional paragraphs, we know little of this tale, except for the fact Anna has been desperate for a baby and undergoing infertility treatments for some time.

But what does she want more — a baby or an Oscar? Things get “Delicate” when Tinseltown ambitions run into gynecological gore.

Look for Cara Delevingne as a creepy medical type with possibly mixed motives.

• In a world where Fashion Week seems to happen every week, models can be considered either very, very important or completely dismissible. Are they formidable actors on the cultural scene or figures to hang outfits on for a choreographed trudge down the catwalk? The French call models “mannequins.” Or at least they used to.

Streaming on Apple TV+, the four-part docuseries “The Supermodels” profiles four gorgeous faces from the 1980s who transcended their field to become powerful forces and businesswomen in their own right. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reunite for this effort to recall their times at the top of the modeling heap and discuss what changes, if any, they made to the culture and the business of beauty. Right off the bat, Turlington dismisses the term “supermodel” finding it a bit silly.

• The guys graduate to college as the awkward coming-of-age Netflix comedy “Sex Education” enters its fourth season.

• “The D’Amelio Show” enters its third season on Hulu, with two new episodes arriving each Wednesday.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Two acts move in to the final round on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• One of three home chefs goes home the winner on the two-part season finale of “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the rugged side of New Mexico.

• A bridesmaid falls for a best man in the 2019 romance “Winter Castle” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Kelsea Ballerini soaks up the adulation on the season finale of “Superfan” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• On two episodes of “Night Court” (NBC, r, TV-PG): Dan sees a fork in the road (8 p.m.); Abby and Dan fight to keep their jobs and reputation (8:30 p.m.).

• “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) documents the excavation of London’s new railroad tunnel.

• Todd suspects Veronica’s motives on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A missing teen might have been trafficked on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Evolution Earth” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) shows how creatures survive harsh desert conditions, from the Kalahari to the Australian Outback.

• Women battle obesity and the stigmas that surround it in the four-part series “Thick Skin” (9 p.m., Sundance).

CULT CHOICE

A sensitive composer (Dirk Bogarde) disregards the plague around him in pursuit of the idealized beauty he sees in a young man (Bjorn Andresen) in director Luchino Visconti’s lush 1971 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s novel “Death in Venice” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). The film continues to resonate. Its soundtrack’s use of Mahler’s symphonies was cited in last year’s classical music psychological thriller “Tar.” Plucked from relative obscurity to become the film’s androgynous object of desire, Andresen was the subject of the 2021 documentary and cautionary tale, “The Most Beautiful Boy in the World.”

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... On four episodes of “The Conners” (ABC, r, TV-PG): a business trip becomes a guilt trip (7 p.m.); a steep tuition bill (7:30 p.m.); a dubious loan arrangement (8 p.m.); a graduate ponders his paternity (8:30 p.m.) ... The precinct recoils after an officer is shot on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats.

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Rachel Brosnahan and Jack Harlow on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Judd Hirsch, Justice Smith and Regina Spektor visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... “Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen” (11:37 p.m., CBS) hosts a rotating panel of comedians.