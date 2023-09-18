Best Bets: Week of Sept. 18-24

<strong>Manteno Oktoberfest</strong>

Back for the 25th year is the annual Manteno Oktoberfest, which features food, music and a carnival. The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with the carnival and runs through Sunday, concluding with the 3:15 p.m. Rock for a Cause where proceeds benefit the McHugh family.

See Wednesday’s paper for a full preview of events. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com</a>.

<strong>Fall Art Stroll and Scarecrow Festival</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District will kick off the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival on Saturday at Perry Farm Park.

Sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary, the Scarecrow Contest and Festival will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.

The Scarecrow Contest and Festival will offer an array of activities for all ages. More than 100 scarecrows will grace the fence posts of Perry Farm Park. Children can enjoy barrel rides, face painting and the chance to craft their own scarecrow creation.

Voting for the People's Choice award will take place during the Scarecrow Festival. Each vote costs $1, with all proceeds going to the Ascension Saint Mary Breast Foundation.

In partnership with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, the Fall Art Stroll returns to Perry Farm Park on the same day. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can explore a curated showcase of homemade fine arts, offering a diverse range of creative expression.

Artist and crafter booths will be set up around the grounds, selling a wide variety of handmade items including garden art, woodwork, pottery, fiber art, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and more.

As part of the Fall Art Stroll, visitors will also enjoy a kids zone, food trucks and live entertainment, adding to the fall festivities for all.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org/events" target="_blank">btpd.org/events</a> or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>KCC Fall Job Fair</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Kankakee Community College will host a fall job fair in the KCC College Center. The event is open to the public and veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free to all who attend. Employers will conduct on site, pre-screening interviews for full and part-time positions.

Anyone who needs help with résumés can visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event, Avalos said. An employer registration form and list of employers who have signed up for the Job Fair are at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/jobfair" target="_blank">kcc.edu/jobfair</a>.

<span id="docs-internal-guid-6559e85e-7fff-3c5e-6b1f-bab06b974257"><strong>MHNetwork Roundtable</strong></span>

<span id="docs-internal-guid-6559e85e-7fff-3c5e-6b1f-bab06b974257"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6559e85e-7fff-3c5e-6b1f-bab06b974257">From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 Wall St., Kankakee, the monthly meeting of the Mental Health Network will include a presentation by Derek A. Grant, the Out of the Darkness Kankakee County Walk chair.</span></span>

<span id="docs-internal-guid-6559e85e-7fff-3c5e-6b1f-bab06b974257"><span id="docs-internal-guid-6559e85e-7fff-3c5e-6b1f-bab06b974257">Grant’s presentation is in conjunction with September’s Suicide Awareness Month. Following the program, there will be an opportunity for networking.</span></span>

<strong>September TRIAD meeting</strong>

Every third Wednesday of the month, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey collaborate on TRIAD of Kankakee County, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

From 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Kankakee Public Library, join a speaker from the Holocaust Museum as she shares her past and present experience as a Holocaust survivor.

The event is free to attend and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers and there is a chance to win prizes.

For questions and more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a> or contact State’s Attorney’s Office Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-936-5829 or <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@k3county.net</a>.

<strong>Sept. 19</strong>

<strong>College savings presentation</strong>

A free presentation on the 529 College Savings Plan will be given from 5:15-7 p.m. at the Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Sara Clegg and Aaron Beatty, of Union Bank, will make the presentation, explaining the program. Within the program, there are 22 investing firms to choose from.

Anyone can attend, but an RSVP is encouraged by calling 815-932-3086.

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at Manteno’s Square on Second, the free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists and musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring your poi, hoops, staffs and more. Some practice props will be available for you to try.

<strong>Sept. 20</strong>

<strong>Christmas Golf in September</strong>

The 29th annual Christmas Golf in September event tees off Sept. 20 at Oak Springs Golf Course. This fundraiser for Christmas Day, Inc. begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It concludes with dinner at 5 p.m.

This year marks the 29th anniversary for Christmas Day, Inc. A mission committee from a local church founded Christmas Day, Inc. in 1994.

Volunteers for Christmas Day, Inc. provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on December 25. There is no charge for the dinner and it is offered at different sites, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee (two locations), St. Anne, Sun River Terrace and Pembroke.

Honorary chairs for this year’s event are Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge, Rosemary Foster and Samuel Payton. All three honorary chairs are volunteer coordinators of Christmas Day dinners in Pembroke Township.

The price per person for golf and dinner is $100. Dinner only is $25 per person. A variety of sponsorship opportunities, from title sponsor to door prizes, are available. The golf event is the sole source of funding for the project.

<strong>» Register: 815-932-3000 (Randy VanFossan); <a href="https://www.Facebook.com/christmasdayinc" target="_blank">Facebook.com/christmasdayinc</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 21</strong>

<strong>Artist bio and presentation workshop</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the gallery will have a representative from the organization Little Friends do a workshop for the artists. It's open to parents and artists at the gallery as well as the community, specifically to individuals who have autism or are neurodiverse.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 23</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second in Manteno, free community yoga will be led by instructor Kristine S. and is for all yoga levels, capabilities and ages. Children ages 14 and younger are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring your own yoga mat, towel and water.

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<strong>RNO’s Plant Swap</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. in the harbor area at Beckman Park in Kankakee will be a plant swap for the Riverside neighborhood.

<strong>Limestone Fire’s 60th annual chicken BBQ</strong>

From noon to 7 p.m. at the Limestone Township Fire Protection District, 4948 W. State Route 17, Kankakee, the district will be hosting its 60th annual chicken BBQ. Tickets are available for purchase at the station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A total of 2,300 dinners are being made this year. Tickets are $10 and there are dine-in and carry-out options. There will also be a raffle.

<strong>» 815-932-4664</strong>

<strong>Sept. 23-24</strong>

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’</strong>

At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will open its 2023-24 season with “Little Shop of Horrors,” the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical that has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative minds behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (played by Kevin Soto, of Mazon) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush, Audrey (played by Anna Maria D-Ortenzio, of Chicago).

This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore (voiced by Miles Kolby Meador, of Manteno, and puppeteered by Scott Christensen, of Kankakee) promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it … feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.

The production also features Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, as Mr. Mushnik; Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais, as Orin Scrivello; Aisa M. Rogers and Trinity Dunn, of Bourbonnais, and Katherine Carl, of Manteno, as the Doo-Wops; and Bryar Homan and Melissa Daniels, of Bradley, and Riley Lingo, of Manteno, in the ensemble.

Director Jordyn Ward, assistant directors Ivy Anderson and Pat Ward, vocal director Bruce Heyen and choreographer Thomas McMahon “are thrilled to offer four opportunities to see this charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy at the KVTA Studios 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee,” according to a KVTA news release.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a>; 815-935-8510</strong>

<strong>Sept. 24</strong>

<strong>Free kids cuts at Phipps</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Phipps Academy of Barbering, 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, free haircuts will be provided to school-age children.

A similar event will be held Oct. 8 at Phipps’ Richton Park location.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.phippsacademy.com" target="_blank">phippsacademy.com</a></strong>