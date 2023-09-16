Upcoming event to benefit Turkey for Tots, goal to take 400 kids holiday shopping

A fall fest set for Sept. 28. through Oct. 1 will help raise money to empower local children in need to shop for Christmas.

The benefit, Turkey for Tots, often provides the only Christmas presents these children will see.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall, in the spot near the former J.C. Penney location. There is no admission fee and all proceeds will benefit Turkey for Tots, a longtime charity of the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association.

Heatherann Olson, the chairman of Turkey for Tots, said this year the charity plans to take 400 local children shopping for the holidays. The youths, ranging in age from 6-12, will be selected by area schools, churches, foster care and other organizations.

Olson is hoping to raise $10,000 or more for the charity at the fall fest. Jerry Downs, leader of the Silhouettes, is assisting by organizing bands for the event and sponsorships.

There was a benefit carnival last year. This year the fall fest will be dramatically bigger, including not only a carnival, but also live music, a beer tent, food trucks and craft vendors.

The carnival will run from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28; from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 29; from 1-10 p.m. Sept. 30; from 1-9 p.m. Oct. 1. There will be specials as well as the opportunity to buy a wristband, Olson said. The carnival is being provided by Fantasy Amusements.

There will be music in the beer tent Friday and Saturday nights. Cosmic Rewind, a classic rock band, will play from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Then, 44 Magnum, a country band, will play from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

From 4- 6 p.m. Saturday, John Webber and the Country Spiders will play. Then from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The Silhouettes, Kankakee’s legendary classic rock band, will play.

Downs said that all the musical groups offered their services at a discount to help the charity.

Olson said the fall fest will also include what is likely to be the first Halloween event of the season, a Trunk or Treat taking place from 4-6 p.m. Sunday. There will also be bingo from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Bingo cards will be given out by donation only, but there will be both merchandise and cash prizes.

Olson said that the association was able to greatly expand the event this year because of the support received from the village of Bradley and other sponsors. Bradley not only helped with the space, but also provided some financial support. Significant help was also given by the Knights of Columbus.

Olson and Downs are thankful for the many donations they have already received, but sponsors and vendors can still give and participate by calling Olson at 847-417-3498.

Renville Cares and the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association are working together on the event. Renville Cares is a charitable project of Renville Gaming, and a way for that business to give back to the community, Olson said.

The Beverage Association has 80 members, businesses in the hospitality sector.

While this is the group’s largest event of the year, they also help with other charities, including National Night Out.

“This is probably the limit of what we can do,” Olson said, referring to the 400 youths who will benefit. Though Turkey for Tots is in its 28th year, the good deed has grown dramatically in recent years. Four years ago 150 children benefitted.

The youths are given $100 each to shop. Many of the children, expectedly, buy toys. But, Olson said, art supplies are also big, as are clothes and shoes. Some children, she said, buy gifts for their parents. The only rule is that the funds cannot be spent on gift cards or weapons.

During their shopping tours, each child is accompanied by an adult. Many of the adults will be members of the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association volunteering their time. There will also be community volunteers.