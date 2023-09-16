Reservations for Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner open through Wednesday

Wednesday is the reservation deadline for Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s 6th annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner, which is set for Oct. 17 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The dinner is the BGHS’s annual fundraiser for the preservation of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse, which was recently given the status as a village of Bourbonnais and a Kankakee County historic landmark.

From 4-5:15 p.m., there will be an open house at the log schoolhouse, 698 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais. From 5:30-6:30 p.m. will be the arrival at Kankakee Country Club, where attendees will pick up name place cards with table number at welcome table and will enjoy social time with hors d’œuvres, a cash bar or complimentary wine at each table.

At 6:30 p.m. will be a welcome from Dr. Jim Paul, BGHS president, and the presentation of the 6th annual Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence, followed by dinner. At 7:45 p.m., Paul will portray Noel LeVasseur and will explain why the log schoolhouse closed in 1848.

The event concludes at 9 p.m.

For more information and to make reservations online, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>.