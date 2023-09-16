REEL TALK: 'Love At First Sight' rom-com with unique storytelling

Where to watch “Love At First Sight” is now streaming on Netflix.

If you’re in the mood for a zippy, sweet rom-com with a unique perspective and characters who connect, you’re in luck with the new Netflix film “Love at First Sight” starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy and Jameela Jamil.

Jamil plays multiple roles, but her main responsibility is to narrate and occasionally intervene on behalf of the star-crossed lovers. Hadley (Richardson) always is late, and Jamil gives us the statistical breakdown as to why this is so important in this particular story.

Oliver (Hardy) is a math whiz who lives by the rules of that subject, much to his own detriment. And as the two cross paths, there’s a spark that builds on the plane crossing the pond from the U.S. to England.

Hadley is on her way to be a bridesmaid in her father’s wedding, as he marries a woman Hadley has never met. And Oliver has an event to attend as well, but there’s a certain air of mystery behind it.

The two are polar opposites but are attracted like magnets. How will the two find one another once they board the plane? It’s statistically improbable, but as luck would have it, they find a seat next to one another, thanks to a malfunctioning seat belt. What are the odds? Well, Jamil lets us know exactly what those odds are as we witness Hadley and Oliver falling in love.

Of course, with any rom-com there has to be a miscommunication, misunderstanding or mishap of some sort so the two can diverge and perhaps find each other again.

“Love at First Sight” isn’t unique in this way (nor is the title of the film), but the style with which it is told and the family dynamics we witness between both Hadley and Oliver’s families is unique.

Yes, we root for them and the more we learn about them, the more we want them to end up together and live happily ever after.

The story is distinctively told with its narrative efforts and the use of statistics and probability, but it’s the chemistry between Hadley and Oliver that makes this story shine. Richardson’s natural performance is no surprise as she consistently creates authentic characters, and Hardy effortlessly matches Richardson to give us a couple we believe has just met and is falling in love.

The pair is sublime in how they use subtle nuances in their performances. Never does this feel intentional or forced when interacting with each other or with other characters.

And speaking of other characters, the supporting cast is stellar.

Rob Delaney portrays Hadley’s father with his usual lightness yet finds a way to convey the struggles of his past and his hope for his relationship with his only child to improve. Luther Jones also shines as the oddball brother whose intentions are good, although a bit misguided.

Jamil is sheer perfection as the omniscient narrator and creates a spark of her own within the story, and Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips round out the cast of characters to give us a fun yet meaningful story about life and love.

“Love at First Sight” is an absolute delight of a romantic comedy as it skillfully intertwines the reality of life amidst the fun. The movie certainly follows a recipe but adds just the right amount of unexpected ingredients to make this a lasting story.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

