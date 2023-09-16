Potawatomi Paddlers hosting Scout fundraiser on Oct. 14

KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14, Potawatomi Paddlers will be hosting Paddle for a Cause to raise money for local Scouts organizations.

Kayakers and canoeists are invited to take off from the boat ramp at Bird Park in Kankakee and paddle to the Kankakee River State Park boat ramp downstream from Warner Bridge.

Scouts will be on site to provide “thank-you” breakfast snacks at the put-in and a cookout at the take-out. A bus shuttle will be provided to bring participants back to their vehicles. A $10 donation is requested on the day-of from all participants.