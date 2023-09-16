Library Life: Week of Sept. 17, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Pokemon Meetup: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 7 to 14 can play and trade cards.

• Little Learners Playtime: Meets at 10 a.m. Thursday for kids up to 30 months.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can explore different countries with food, music and books.

• Creative Writing Group: From 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join a community of writers who love to write and share work.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Large-Print Books: Thanks in part to a donation from the local family of Corliss and Irene Norton, CCLD has more than 300 large-print books available to patrons.

• Middle School Art Workshop: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth will focus on pencil art. Call to register.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• American Coal Miners and their Songs: This program, for ages 18 and older, meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Registration required.

• Half-Day Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m. Thursday, kids can join for a screening for “The Little Mermaid” (2023).

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Circle of Death” by James Patterson; “Whispers at Dusk” by Heather Graham; “After Death” by Dean Koontz.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• SNAP Assistance: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, the Northern Illinois Food Bank will be on site for help with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications.

• Social Worker in the Library: Through partnership with Aunt Martha’s, there will be a social worker in the library from 1-5 p.m. every Friday in September to provide resources.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday, join Mr. William to read a picture book or two followed by a craft.

• Fall Art Stroll: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23, the library will have a booth at the Perry Farm-based event, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. There will be a fun craft, and Lucky is making an appearance.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join for bingo.

• Adult Craft Night: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, make a tin can planter. Registration required.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Bone Hacker” by Kathy Reichs; “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown; “Canary Girls” by Jennifer Chiaverini.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• WCIA Meteorologist Program: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, WCIA-TV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty will present a program on weather forecasting and reporting. The program is free; registration is requested.

