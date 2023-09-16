Camp Shaw hosting annual Draw Down fundraiser

Daily Journal staff report

The Fourth Annual Camp Shaw Draw Down, also known as its cash bash event, will be held from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see. There will be more than $3,000 in cash prizes awarded during the night. Participants do not need to be present to win.

The purchase of a $100 ticket includes buffet dinner for two, beverages and one number on the Draw Down board. BrickStone Brewery again will be a sponsor and will be serving craft beer selections. Other fun games and raffles are planned during the night. Camp Shaw will have Camp Wish Lists, so participants also will have the opportunity to donate items to the camp. This event is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at campshaw.org.

For questions and more information, email <a href="mailto:drawdown@campshaw.org" target="_blank">drawdown@campshaw.org</a>. Proceeds will help Camp Shaw make improvements around the camp and to its programming.

Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see is located at 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno. It is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization and has provided youth camping and environmental education for more than 75 summers and for three generations of northern Illinois campers. Camp Shaw also is available for groups and organizations interested in renting the grounds and facilities throughout the year.