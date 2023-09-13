This weekend at the movies: Sept. 15, 2023

<strong>NEW THIS WEEKEND</strong>

<strong>‘A Haunting in Venice’</strong>

PG-13, 147 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Mystery/crime.</em> Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween seance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy. Starring Kenneth Branagh and Tina Fey.

<strong>‘Bottoms’</strong>

R, 92 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. Starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

<strong>ALSO PLAYING</strong>

<strong>‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’</strong>

PG-13, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett.

<strong>‘The Nun II’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> It’s 1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. This sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons.

<strong>‘The Equalizer 3’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/crime.</em> Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia. Starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

<strong>‘Gran Turismo’</strong>

PG-13, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> <strong>Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs — a struggling working-class gamer, a failed former racecar driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive. Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within. Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe.</strong>

<strong>‘The Hill’</strong>

PG, 126 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>History/drama.</em> <strong>Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey becomes a baseball phenomenon. Starring Dennis Quaid and Colin Ford.</strong>

<strong>‘Strays’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> <strong>When Reggie is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Starring voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.</strong>

<strong>‘Blue Beetle’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> <strong>Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle. Starring Xolo Maridueña.</strong>

<strong>‘Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’</strong>

PG, 99 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/animation.</em> <strong>After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu and Shamon Brown Jr.</strong>

<strong>‘Meg 2: The Trench’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi/horror.</em> <strong>An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing.</strong>

<strong>‘Barbie’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> <strong>To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.</strong>

<strong>‘Oppenheimer’</strong>

R, 180 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em> <strong>The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.</strong>

<strong>‘The Dark Knight’</strong>

PG-13, 152 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/crime.</em> The 2008 film is re-screening for its 15th anniversary. Starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger.