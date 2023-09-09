Registration open for fall classes at Hedgeapple Arts

Registration is open for the upcoming autumn session at Hedgeapple Arts. Most classes begin the week of Sept. 10 and run through early November.

Art classes include Kids’ Art Studio, Art Club, a parent and preschooler art class and 2-D Art Studio: Painting, Drawing, & More — for adults and teens. Hedgeapple Arts is also in the process of expanding its studio space and equipment to offer ceramics and pottery classes, including wheel-throwing, later this fall.

For more information, go to hedgeapplearts.com.

Hedgeapple Arts also is partnering with the Lifelong Learning Institute through Kankakee Community College to offer creative workshops for adults age 50 and better. More information about LLI can be found on KCC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Services website and office.

Hedgeapple Arts is located in Kankakee at 196 S. Harrison Ave. inside Asbury United Methodist Church.