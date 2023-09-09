REEL TALK: 'Cake' a delightful, heartbreakingly poignant film with many layers

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” is one of the most unexpected stories of the year, and a good one at that. Based on writer and director Audrey Shulman’s life as a 20-something living in Hollywood, the story delivers a textured and layered story that is delightful and heartbreakingly poignant.

We travel back to 2016 as Jane (Yara Shahid) and bestie Corrine (Odessa A’zion) attempt to make it in Hollywood; Corrine as a music agent and Jane honing her skills as a baker while duping her parents into thinking she’s studying for the LSAT. Corrine is always the life of the party with introverted Jane in her shadow.

Taking it upon herself to help Jane break out of her shyness, she convinces Jane to bake cakes and bring them to bars. The idea comes to her while celebrating Corrine’s birthday at the iconic bar The Elbow Room as men swoon over the moist, mouthwatering, delectable delight. Their plan — bake a cake once per week and meet men at bars.

Yes, this sounds like any other meet-cute rom-com, at least initially, but hold on tight because this story takes a wild left turn and becomes a story about life, friendship and what it means to truly live. If you’re thinking about movies like “Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl,” you’d be right on target.

Corrine suffers from headaches which turn out to be something much more serious than a Tylenol can cure. Her diagnosis pushes them both to grow up quickly and navigate the uncertain waters of life itself.

This abrupt turn in the story is the heart and soul of it as we watch these two young women become even closer. The writing and direction sublimely capture youth as we remember it; a blank palate yet to be filled.

And even as the topic becomes more serious, Shulman finds humor in life thanks to Corrine’s personality, Bette Midler’s performance as a music mogul and Corrine’s parents played by Ron Livingston and Martha Kelly, whose fix-it mentality becomes a story in and of itself.

There are plenty of layers to this story, all glued together by Corrine and Jane’s friendship. Each of the girls have their own narrative arc as we watch them grow and help one another.

A’zion masterfully portrays Corrine as a messy, strong and light-hearted young woman who is going through a life-changing event. We see the struggle beneath her eyes in this finely nuanced performance and Shahid’s Jane, an equally strong, organized and loving friend, provides a genuine character, both of whom we are completely connected.

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” is a surprisingly deep and beautiful story about connection, life and, most importantly, how to live said life.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

Where to watch “Sitting in Bars With Cake” is now streaming on Prime Video.

