New on the bookshelf: Sept. 9, 2023

<strong>Yankees Aaron Judge’s quest to break homerun record</strong>

You didn’t have to be a Yankees fan to appreciate history being made last summer.

Even those misguided souls who hate the Bronx Bombers were invested. As it became apparent that Aaron Judge could break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, the baseball world focused on the outfielder’s quest.

On Oct. 4, Judge hit a slider and made the record books. Bryan Hoch details this journey in “62: Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees, and the Pursuit of Greatness.”

There’s deep reporting here, and an appreciation for the sport’s history. Sometimes this is so detailed it defines insider baseball. Few true fans, though, would pass on learning more. What comes through is a portrait of a focused, honorable man.

It’s not as if Yankees fans just noticed Judge last season. The powerful outfielder carries himself with grace and always puts the team first. In 2017, he slammed 52 home runs, earning the title of Rookie of the Year.

Last season, though, was different. It was marked by anticipation, tension, and elation.

— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News

<strong>Menendez brings worlds to life in new novel</strong>

Have you ever moved into a house or apartment and felt the presence of those who lived there before you? Whether or not you believe in ghosts, it’s natural to wonder about the signs left behind, even if it’s only to be baffled by the wallpaper.

In “The Apartment,” by Ana Menéndez, such curiosity blooms into an evocative and emotionally powerful novel. Its chapters could stand alone as short stories, but Menéndez links them by setting all of them in the same place, Apartment 2B in the Helena, a two-story building on Miami Beach. Within that nondescript two-bedroom, one-bath unit in a building that went up in the early 1940s, amid one of the up cycles of Florida’s perpetual booms and busts, she sets some of the most dramatic moments of her characters’ lives.

Menéndez, who was born in Cuba, knows the territory, having lived in Miami on and off throughout her life. “The Apartment” is her fifth book of fiction, and like the first four it looks at the experiences of immigrants, exiles and refugees.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Trying to save Earth in ‘The Deep Sky’</strong>

In the near future, Earth is close to environmental collapse and on the verge of a war between the U.S. and China. Radical environmentalists, men’s rights groups and white militias carry out acts of violence as forests burn and species blink out.

The planet’s first trillionaire, Linda Trembling, has launched a program to train 80 female and nonbinary teens to launch toward a nearby star system, all giving birth to the next generation on the way.

Chosen at the last minute, Japanese American Asuka Hoshino-Silva feels like a fraud before the Phoenix even launches. Then an explosion on the ship kills the captain and two crew members, and she becomes a suspect while the ship’s AI begins to run amok.

With the clock ticking on their survival, crew members scramble to find the saboteur while hashing out old grudges and competing models of leadership.

Author Yume Kitasei braids two threads as her introspective thriller unfolds: In one, young Asuka struggles to connect with others as her family falls apart and she competes for a ticket off the planet.

Meanwhile, Asuka’s mother joins an increasingly violent group called Save Mother Earth. Both responses raise a similar question: What level of disaster will it take before humans cooperate to ensure our own — and our planet’s — survival?

— Trisha Collopy, Star Tribune