Library Life: Week of Sept. 10, 2023

Contact your local library <strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

, 815-933-1727 <strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

, 815-932-6245 <strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong>

<a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>

, 815-694-2800 <strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>

; 815-694-2069 <strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>

, 815-472-2581 <strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>

, 815-458-2187 <strong>Grant Park Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>

, 815-465-6047 <strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>

, 815-939-4564 <strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>

, 815-939-1696 <strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>

, 815-468-3323 <strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609 <strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>

, 815-686-9234 <strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong>

<a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>

; 815-432-4544

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday, families can join for stories.

• Little Learners Playtime: At 10 a.m. Thursday, children up to 30 months can play.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Club Lab Rats: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can engage in a STEM activity.

• Planning for College: At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can learn about financial planning for a child’s college education.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Pencil Art Workshop: Happens from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday for students in third and fourth grade.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday; open to pre-K students and younger. Saturday’s meeting will include info on the program 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, Mobile DMV will be at the Clifton Community Building for DMV services such as Real ID, driver’s license renewals and more. Sign up in person or call the library.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Drawing Optical Illusions: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens can join Dan Laib for this program. Registration required.

• The Creation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, learn about the backstory of the iconic 1939 movie. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Picks for the Month: “Cedar Cove” by Debbie Macomber and “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss “The 57 Bus” by Dashka Slater.

• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. Thursday will be a program called Summer Travels — England, Scotland and Iceland.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Alison Pataki.

• Puppet Storytime Theater: At 11 a.m. Sept. 16, join Mr. William and Mr. Holly for stories told through puppets and an after-show craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Recipe Box” by Viola Shipman.

• Golden Gamers: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, enjoy board games.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

• Art Class: Meet from 2-4 p.m. Friday for art projects.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Her Amish Wedding Quilt” by Winnie Griggs; “Bone Hacker” by Kathy Reichs.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• WCIA Meteorologist Program: At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, WCIA-TV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty will present a program on weather forecasting and reporting. The program is free; registration is requested.

