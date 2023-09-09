Good Shepherd Manor's 32nd annual Fall Festival set for Sept. 16

As summer begins to turn to fall, Good Shepherd Manor in Momence prepares for an annual tradition.

The organization’s 32nd annual fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 on the campus of Good Shepherd Manor, a quarter-mile north of Momence on North State Route 1-17.

The GSM Fall Festival is free with free parking. Opening the festival entertainment will be the GSM Resident Revue at 11 a.m., followed by High Anxiety, a local classic rock band, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Other activities include a Fun & Games Area, petting zoo, cash bingo, a variety of food booths and beverages, including craft beer from BrickStone Brewery. In addition, the GSM Harvest Market will be available with a variety of perennials and GSM goods.

The Food Booth Alley includes a variety of foods, including Mexican, Italian, BBQ, American and more.

<strong>CASH RAFFLE</strong>

Win big by participating in Good Shepherd Manor’s cash raffle drawing. Cash raffle tickets cost $25 each with a limit of 800 tickets available. First prize is $5,000; second prize is $2,000; third, fourth and fifth prizes are $500 each. The drawing will happen at 3:45 p.m. at the festival. Winners need not be present.

<strong>BINGO</strong>

Bingo enthusiasts can enjoy an afternoon of game play beginning at noon in the bingo tent. Cards cost $1 each or are three for $2. Last game of the day will be a “Coverall” (coverall cards cost $1 each) with a guaranteed pot of $250.

Contact Erin Richey, GSM Development Office, at 815-472-3090 to purchase cash raffle tickets, or go to <a href="https://www.goodshepherdmanor.org" target="_blank">goodshepherdmanor.org</a> for more information or to purchase tickets. No outside food or drink allowed, as this is a charity fundraising event.

Good Shepherd Manor has been providing care and housing for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1971.

More festival fun For Sun River Terrace’s upcoming Village Fest, see <strong>page A3</strong>.

