Community Briefs: Sept. 9, 2023

<strong>Crunch for a Cause at Taco John’s benefitting KOC Ladies Auxiliary</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Taco John’s, 562 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, will host Crunch for a Cause, where 50% of purchases made will benefit the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. Mention the fundraiser to the cashier for your purchase to benefit the organization.

<strong>Blues & Brews returns to Perry Farm Park</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, the Bourbonnais Township Park District will host Blues & Brews with performers Susan Williams and the Wright Groove Band. Bring a chair or blanket for the event. There is no cover charge, but a $10-per-carload donation is appreciated. BrickStone Brewery will be on site selling its craft beer.

In addition to the music and beer, a selection of food trucks will be stationed on-site, including Knack, Knack Who’s Here; Que it Up; and Fare & Square Waffles.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Blues & Brews event once again at Perry Farm Park,” said BTPD Executive Director Edward Piatt. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy fantastic music, sample exceptional beer and savor delicious food. We’re grateful for the support of our sponsors Taylor Automotive Group who make this event possible.”

<strong>3rd annual Golden Hairston Weekend</strong>

Next weekend will be the third annual Golden Hairston Weekend.

On Sept. 15, activities will run from 4-8 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Kankakee. Antoine Paynes and Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall will be speakers at the event’s meet-and-greet where Samantha Lilliard will be the host.

DJ Swift, Tay Speed Photographers and Tasteful Touch will be on site.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee High School will be the Stop the Gun Violence basketball tournament, hosted by Hairston’s mother Pamala Anthony Paynes, Quentin Williams and Chillz Will. Then, from 7 p.m. to midnight will be an invitation-only Golden Kickback event at Legacy Banquet Hall.

Golden Malik Hairston passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Nicknamed “Goldie,” he was born Sept. 14, 1991, in Kankakee, the son of Pamela Anthony and Gregory Hairston.

<strong>September Green Drinks</strong>

For the September Green Drinks meetup, the group will take a field trip to Camp Shaw-Was-Nas-See with a different start time to accommodate autumn’s shorter days. On Sept. 19, the group will take a walk with the restoration company, Stantec, to see the plans Camp Shaw has to irradicate the invasive species on the property.

Then the group will return to the dining hall for the optional dinner and a follow-up presentation by Stantec. Dinner will be $12 and includes an appetizer (cheese bites), entree (pasta with marinara and Alfredo sauces; grilled chicken strips; garden salad) and dessert (cookies). The dinner is optional. RSVP by Sept. 16 by emailing <a href="mailto:julie.nissefarm@gmail.com" target="_blank">julie.nissefarm@gmail.com</a>.

The evening will begin with 5:45 p.m. arrival, check-in at the dining hall and appetizers for those who have paid for dinner. At 6:15 p.m., the walking tour begins, led by Stantec. At 7 p.m. is dinner in the dining hall which includes the 7:15 p.m. presentation by Stantec. Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See is at 6641N 6000 West Road, Manteno.

<strong>RNO’s Plant Swap</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 in the harbor area at Beckman Park in Kankakee will be a plant swap for the Riverside neighborhood.

<strong>5th Annual Community Back-to-School Bash</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. Sept. 30 at Old Fair Park, 525 Fair St., Kankakee, there will be a back-to-school event for the First Ward neighborhood. This is the fifth annual event. There will be food, games, school supplies and school uniforms. Donations currently are being accepted by sending Cash App donations to $2river or by contacting Alderwoman Cherry Malone-Marshall at 815-260-8650 or Alderman Michael Prude at 815-573 6905.

— Daily Journal staff report