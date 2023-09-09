A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Thank you, water

When someone says they have a love of water, the recipient of that information is likely to assume the person enjoys swimming or boating.

I think that type of water is cool, but when I say “I love water,” I’m talking the drinking variety.

Those of you reading are probably asking yourselves: “Is she seriously writing a column about <em>drinking water</em>?”

That’s exactly what’s happening.

Everyone knows we couldn’t live without water. But how much time do we take to actually appreciate the benefits that water gives us?

This occurred to me recently when I caught myself, for the umpteenth time, taking a big swig of water and saying to myself, “Man, I love water.”

Sometimes when I make a no-duh statement like that (or something like “I love my friends”), I first think it’s a waste of breath. Then, I push that thought further and ultimately decide there is nothing wrong with vocalizing and appreciating the obvious things in life.

I was talking about this very thing with my friend last weekend. Much like myself, she is rarely without her water bottle. We chatted about the purity of water’s existence and the brands we prefer.

We agreed it simply does not make sense to our brains when people say they don’t like water. I’ve heard people use the complaint, “It doesn’t taste like anything.”

That’s the best part!

Imagine it being so hot outside and you’ve just done a bunch of yard work. Now think about taking a nice chug of cool water. That’s satiation at its finest.

I used to drink 12 ounces per day at most. I drank Diet Coke more than anything else.

Then when I was 20, I got Invisalign and, in order to drink anything other than water, I’d have to take out my aligners, drink, brush my teeth, then put the aligners back on.

That quickly proved to be a stupid amount of work with no major payoff.

It was then that water became my main source of hydration. Wouldn’t you know: I had less headaches, less stomach aches, got better sleep and my skin improved.

All that <em>and</em> it actually felt good to drink water?

I’ve been in love ever since.

Now, my mantra is “hydrate or die-drate.” Even if you have to throw a little flavor packet in there, it’s much better than drinking anything else.

Do yourself a favor and grab a glass of water. Your body might thank you.