5 photos from the Kankakee Kultivators' 75th anniversary

Daily Journal staff report

It was only fitting — and certainly nostalgic — for Kankakee Kultivators to choose the Kankakee County Historical Museum and its grounds as the setting for their 75th anniversary celebration. On Aug. 10, many members, both new and long-time, gathered to remember the 75-year history, to enjoy each other’s company over “birthday cake” and to reminisce.

The Kultivators’ next meeting will be Sept. 14. A business meeting will be held at noon in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, followed by the 1 p.m. program titled Summer Visits to Gardens in England, Iceland and Scotland, presented by Connie Lemon and Karma Johnson.