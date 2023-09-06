This weekend at the movies: Sept. 8, 2023

<strong>‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’</strong>

PG-13, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama.</em> Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett.

<strong>‘The Nun II’</strong>

R, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> It’s 1956 — France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. This sequel follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. Starring Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons.

<strong>‘The Equalizer 3’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/crime.</em> Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia. Starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

<strong>‘Gran Turismo’</strong>

PG-13, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs — a struggling working-class gamer, a failed former racecar driver, and an idealistic motorsport executive. Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within. Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe.

<strong>‘Retribution’</strong>

R, 91 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family. Starring Liam Neeson and Emily Kusche.

<strong>‘The Hill’</strong>

PG, 126 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>History/drama.</em> Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey becomes a baseball phenomenon. Starring Dennis Quaid and Colin Ford.

<strong>‘Strays’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> When Reggie is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Starring voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.

<strong>‘Blue Beetle’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action.</em> Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero, Blue Beetle. Starring Xolo Maridueña.

<strong>‘Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’</strong>

PG, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/animation.</em> After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu and Shamon Brown Jr.

<strong>‘Meg 2: The Trench’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi/horror.</em> An exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean of a daring research team spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing.

<strong>‘Talk to Me’</strong>

R, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Starring Sophie Wilde and Joe Bird.

<strong>‘Barbie’</strong>

PG-13, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

<strong>‘Oppenheimer’</strong>

R, 180 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em> The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

<strong>‘Jurassic Park’</strong>

PG-13, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-fi/adventure.</em> To celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary, the Steven Spielberg classic returns to the big screen in all its roaring glory. Starring Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

<strong>‘Elemental’</strong>

PG, 110 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/comedy/family.</em> In a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common. Starring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.