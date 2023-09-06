Netflix documentary exposes depth of boy scouts scandal

A documentary that transcends the mere true-crime genre, the 2023 expose “Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America,” now streaming on Netflix, has made news since its trailer was released some weeks ago. The film purports to do more than rehash stories of abuse in the Boy Scouts organization. It alleges the BSA is still an unsafe institution for children. It digs into the history of the organization and reveals the Scouts knew they had an internal problem with predators dating back to its founding more than a century ago.

Not unlike charges against the Roman Catholic Church in this and other countries, “Scouts Honor” alleges the institution had lists of names of abusers it knowingly covered up and kept from parents, authorities and even other scout leaders. “Honor” includes interviews with whistleblowers, survivors and former employees. Many of the men, abused decades earlier, still show emotional scars.

The scale of the organization’s problem becomes clear to those seeking answers. Assuming he was one of hundreds of abused scouts, one victim discovers the number is closer to 82,000.

• Hulu streams the four-part ABC News-produced series “Never Let Him Go,” about a man’s quest for answers about his brother’s death in Sydney in 1989. Originally ruled a suicide, decades of investigation in Australia and this country reveal his death was because of homophobic violence that was not unknown in Sydney at the time.

• In other true-crime news, the series “Crime Scene Confidential” (7 p.m., ID, TV-14) enters a second season, with the reexamination of a 1988 case of a woman’s body found in a frozen river and the identification of a suspect using new technology and two strands of hair.

— The new five-part nature series “Evolution Earth” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) discusses ways species are changing rapidly in the face of environmental challenges. The opening episode looks at the marine iguanas in the Galapagos, whose very skeletons are shrinking in order to adapt to extreme conditions.

Narrated by evolutionary biologist Dr. Shane Campbell-Staton (seen, or rather, heard on “Human Footprint”) this series shows how endangered species, the “victims” of climate change might be showing the way to adapt to an uncertain future.

— PBS also offers the second season of the challenging travelogue “America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston” (7 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings). In this season, the best-selling writer, podcaster, and comedian sets about learning how time spent outdoors makes for a special breed. Along the way he meets a champion climber in Utah, BIPOC mountain bikers in the Ozarks, biologists saving snapping turtles on the Suwannee River and a scientist revealing what happens to the human body when we spend time in nature.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Results are revealed on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— “Ancient Empires” (7 p.m., History, TV-14) profiles Cleopatra.

— Hosts of a popular Hawaiian travel series bicker on their way to bliss in the 2021 romance “You Had Me at Aloha” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Pigskin prognosticators anticipate the forthcoming football season on “NFL Kickoff Eve” (8 p.m., NBC).

— A corporate termination case becomes more complicated as it unfolds on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Violent burglars target a series of drug stores on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine star in director Vincente Minnelli’s adaptation of James Jones’ post-World War II novel “Some Came Running” (2:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). While its three stars would form the nucleus of the partying Rat Pack, they were praised for their performances here.

SERIES NOTES

The power of veto is up for grabs on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On four episodes of “The Conners” (ABC, r): kindergarten does not agree with Beverly Rose (7 p.m., TV-14); Halloween decorations (7:30 p.m., TV-PG); Darlene’s promotion comes with strings (8 p.m., TV-PG); Jackie can’t handle her mother’s illness (8:30 p.m., TV-PG) ... Pitbull basks in adulation on “Super Fan” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Bradford’s ex returns on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are reruns.

George Stephanopoulos and Marcia Gay Harden sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michelle Obama, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sampa the Great and Angelique Kidjo on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Idris Elba, Lamorne Morris and the Regrettes appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Chris Hayes and Charlotte Nicdao visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).