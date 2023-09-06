Bradley resident releases new book 'Little House, Big Family, Great Faith'

After talking with several people in need of inspiration and hope, lifelong Bradley resident Pete Lundmark felt compelled to help. This was the catalyst for his first-ever book, “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith.”

The author was born into a big family of 11 children, raised up in a simple little home in the middle of a cornfield on the eastern edge of Bradley. He was taught by his parents to have faith in himself as well as have great faith in God. This faith sustained him as he faced many hardships, trials and difficulties along his journey in life.

Lundmark partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about the new book.

<strong>You recently released “Little House, Big Family, Great Faith.” How would you briefly describe the book?</strong>

This is a heart-warming story of a young boy’s journey growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s as he learns about the love of family, laughter and faith.

<strong>What inspired you to write this book?</strong>

I’ve talked with people who needed inspiration and hope. Many feel all hope is gone. I believe this book will make you laugh, but not only that, it also will bring encouragement, inspiration and hope.

<strong>What was the most important thing you learned while writing this book?</strong>

Being as I had never written a book, I had to write and express myself in such a way that the readers could follow along with me on my journey.

<strong>You’re a lifelong resident of Bradley, what is your favorite thing about the area?</strong>

Even though Bradley has grown and has a larger population now than when I grew up, it still has that small hometown feel. I still enjoy the small restaurants, the parades, the ‘50s and ‘60s music played in the park and the slower pace of living compared to the larger cities.

<strong>Is writing/publishing something you plan to continue?</strong>

Yes, I am thinking of writing another book.

<strong>Is there anything else you’d like to share?</strong>

Many of the inspirational stories I share took place in Bradley and in the surrounding Kankakee area. Some are funny but all are true. Relax in your easy chair as you read and enjoy the stories as they unfold.

“Little House, Big Family, Great Faith” is available at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Amazon and Hudson Bookstore at the Chicagoland-area airports.