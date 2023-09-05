Best Bets: Week of Sept. 5-10

<strong>Wright at Twilight</strong>

Held at the historic B. Harley Bradley House will be the second annual Wright at Twilight event, hosted by Wright in Kankakee.

The event returns from 5-8 p.m. Thursday to the grounds of the Frank Lloyd Wright house, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Several local musicians will take the outdoor stage during the night, including Jerry Downs at 5 p.m.; Shelby Ryan at 6 p.m.; and Lupe Carroll at 7 p.m.

The Kankakee Quilters and Friends will be inside the house to showcase their quilts and answer questions about the art of quilting. Mi Casa’s food truck and Oberweis Ice Cream will be on site for food sales.

The gift shop on the property has new merchandise and will be open all evening.

Tickets cost $10, and ticket holders receive two tokens that can be used for glasses of wine or bottled water. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/events" target="_blank">wright1900.org/events</a> or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Bring a lawn chair for this event. A rain date is set for Sept. 14.

For more information, call 815-936-9630.

<strong>Village Fest in Sun River Terrace</strong>

Mayor Mandisa Rucker has announced that the annual Sun River Terrace Village Fest will return Saturday, with this year's theme: It Takes a Village.

Starting at noon, the festival will take place on the grounds of the Ralph Bailey Community Center, at 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace.

This year welcomes the return of the Annual Car and Bike Show from noon to 3 p.m. on Chicago Street. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. is when the last entry can be made. The public vote will begin at 1 p.m. and the awards will begin at 2:30 p.m.

In addition, DJ Swoope will be spinning the very best and is always a crowd favorite. There will be two live bands, with The 10 Grand Band at 3 p.m. followed by N-Deep at 5:30 p.m. This year is also bringing new features for family fun such as a video game truck and laser tag by Mobile Laser Battles. The evening will conclude with a family outdoor movie sponsored by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.sunriverterrace.com/villagefest" target="_blank">sunriverterrace.com/villagefest</a>.

<strong>Music for Maui</strong>

From 6-10 p.m. Friday at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, music will be played for a cause. Raising money for those affected by the wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, this event will showcase The Champagne Experience, a collaboration of Steve and Mary E, Eric Penrod, Jeffrey Trost and Lori Buckman (of Just Roll With It).

In addition to The Champagne Experience, guests will be treated to the music stylings of Paul Smith and Andy Jehly Band, Vern N Vern and Just Roll With It. Weather permitting, there will be two stages. Food is being catered by Hog Wild Express and Triple G Cheesecake.

Tickets available online through Thursday. These tickets include drink and food vouchers as well as admission to the music festival. More information is available at <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/yzyp8vdv" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yzyp8vdv</a>.

General admission tickets may be purchased on the day of the event for $10. Food and drinks available for purchase.

<strong>Ketchup On The Rox</strong>

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, Let’s Ketchup will host a fundraiser to benefit its mission to eliminate lunch debt for local students. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Ten percent of bar sales are donated back. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/letsketchupk3" target="_blank">facebook.com/letsketchupk3</a>.

<strong>KCC presents story of Studebaker and Hodak Motors</strong>

KCC is offering a community event to journey through the history of American automobile manufacturing with the visual story of Studebaker and Hodak Motors. The free event is from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in the Iroquois Room. Weather permitting, several classic Studebakers will be on display outside.

For over 60 years, Hodak Motors was a staple of the Kankakee community, providing quality automobiles and exceptional customer service. Two brothers who grew up around the family business, Mark and Doug Hodak, will present highlights of the auto dealership, and how their grandfather was an inspiring example of the American dream.

Registration is encouraged by phoning 815-802-8206 or at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/KCCHodakMotors" target="_blank">bit.ly/KCCHodakMotors</a>.

<strong>Sept. 5 </strong>

<strong>Business Workshop: Creating a Business Plan</strong>

From 5-6:30 p.m. at the office of the Economic & Community Development Agency, 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee, there will be an English-language business workshop will provide an overview of how to structure a business plan for new and existing business opportunities. The agenda for the workshop includes time for networking, a presentation from Economic Development Navigator Leonel Jaramillo, and time for questions from attendees. The creating-a-business-plan content will also be offered as a Spanish-language workshop on Oct. 3.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-933-0506; <a href="mailto:yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 7</strong>

<strong>Tails of Joy Pet Companions training</strong>

UpliftedCare (formerly Kankakee Valley Hospice) is currently looking for dogs and owners/handlers to become certified Tails of Joy Pet Companions. Tails of Joy dogs and volunteers visit patients in both home and facility settings.

Pet companion training will begin on Sept. 7. Participants will attend seven weekly sessions from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center at 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais. Dogs trained through this program will be nationally certified through the Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dog program.

Owners/handlers must be at least 18 years of age and must complete the UpliftedCare volunteer training requirements. Dogs must be at least 2 years of age, must be up-to-date on vaccines, must be registered with the county for the rabies vaccine and must be fully housebroken.

UpliftedCare will pay for dogs to be trained and certified pending successful completion of the training and one year of volunteer service with UpliftedCare. A deposit is required to be added to the class. Once volunteer requirements are fulfilled the deposit will be returned.

Pre-registration is required for this training and space is limited. For more information or to register, call Volunteer Coordinator Sarah McCabe at 815-939-4141.

<strong>Sept. 7-9</strong>

<strong>Grow Center’s Rummage Sale</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, The Grow Center will host a rummage sale at 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

The sale will include clothing, furniture, household items, clothing, baby items and more. Concessions will be available on Friday, and there will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-939-4433</strong>

<strong>Sept. 8</strong>

<strong>Movie in the Park</strong>

At dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) at Keno Park, 801 Canterbury Lane, Bourbonnais, join the village of Bourbonnais for a screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG). Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will be free popcorn while supplies last.

<strong>Prairieview Lutheran Homes Fall Festival</strong>

From 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Prairieview Lutheran Homes, 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth, the organization will host a fall festival. The day will include a fish fry, live music and vendors. All proceeds go toward updating kitchen equipment at Prairieview.

<strong><strong>» </strong>815-269-2970</strong>

<strong>Sept. 9</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8-9 a.m. at the Square on Second in Manteno, free community yoga will be led by instructor Kristine S. and is for all yoga levels, capabilities and ages. Children ages 14 and younger are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring your own yoga mat, towel and water.

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Cavalier de LaSalle Park in Bourbonnais, the village of Bourbonnais and Olive Branch Yoga will host a free yoga in the park event. All levels are welcome in this course of gentle flow with singing bowls. Participants are reminded to bring a yoga mat, towel and water and to arrive 10 minutes early.

<strong>» Waiver: <a href="https://www.form.jotform.com/221884652923059" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/221884652923059</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly-formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St,. Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>» 630-735-9200</strong>

<p class="p1"><strong>Bike Run & Benefit For RayRay Denoyer</strong>

<p class="p1">From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be a bike run with food, raffles, a live auction and more. Open to all vehicles. The event will kick off with a 9:45 a.m. breakfast and then 10 a.m. run registration. Kick stands are up at 11 a.m. before a return to the legion for live music and more. The cost is $20 per vehicle (up to two people) and $10 for each additional person. Benefit-only admission is $10 which includes food.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span>

<strong>Riverside Senior Life Communities Annual Fall Festival</strong>

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. on the grounds of Riverside Senior Life Communities, 1601 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee.

<strong>La Vida’s 10th anniversary</strong>

From 2-5 p.m., La Vida Nails, at 2038 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais, will host a 10-year anniversary celebration with food, champagne and music.