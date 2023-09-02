United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties' 2023 celebration set for Sept. 14

United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties invites the community to attend its upcoming annual celebration on from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Deer Ridge Barn in Kankakee.

Attendees will enjoy a relaxed evening at the new event venue, with a fried chicken dinner, cash bar, live music by Matt Shipley and a brief presentation recognizing the impact of United Way donors, partners and volunteers.

Tickets are available for $35 per person until Sept. 13.

To purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://www.go.rallyup.com/uwkic2023celebration" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/uwkic2023celebration</a>. Proceeds raised from this event will benefit health, education and financial stability programs in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

United Way is a local nonprofit and relies on community support to help fund programs that empower individuals and families in our community to achieve their full potential. For event sponsorship information, contact Mariah Vail at <a href="mailto:Mariah@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">Mariah@myunitedway.org</a>.