September TRIAD meeting features presentation from Holocaust survivor

Every third Wednesday of the month, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey collaborate on TRIAD of Kankakee County, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

From 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Kankakee Public Library, join a speaker from the Holocaust Museum as she shares her past and present experience as a Holocaust survivor.

“This is an awesome opportunity to hear an historical account from someone who experienced the horrifying impact of the Holocaust first-hand,” Rowe said. “We are thankful to the museum for making this rare moment possible for Kankakee County.”

In a biography provided by the state’s attorney’s office, Gdalina (Lin) Novitsky was born in Kyiv, Ukraine. Operation Barbarossa, the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union, began just after her 3rd birthday, and her father left to fight with the Red Army.

Lin’s mother fled with her to the east, eventually to Kazakstan; Lin’s grandparents, who were too ill to travel, stayed behind in their apartment in Kyiv. Lin’s father survived and rejoined the family, and they returned to Kyiv. Once there, they learned neither of her grandparents had survived — her grandfather had died of illness, and her grandmother was taken from the apartment, shot in the street and buried at Babiy Yar.

Lin and her family experienced systematic antisemitism in the post-war Soviet Union, which limited their educational and career opportunities. Lin and her husband came to the U.S. in 1979, settling first in New Jersey before coming to Chicago.

The event is free to attend, and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers, and there is a chance to win prizes.

For questions and more information, go to k3sao.com/seniors, or contact State’s Attorney’s Office Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-936-5829 or cborchardt@k3county.net.