New on the bookshelf: Sept. 2, 2023

<strong>How Hubert Humphrey’s Minn. youth shaped career</strong>

Was Hubert H. Humphrey ahead of his time?

Most students of American history remember the Minnesota statesman for his biggest political error — his dogged support for the Vietnam War, which turned his allies into enemies, doomed his 1968 run for president and forever stained his reputation. But Samuel G. Freedman’s new book about the young Hubert Humphrey restores to memory a young politician who championed equality and rewrote the national agenda on civil rights. A politician whose proving ground was Minneapolis.

Freedman, a journalism professor at Columbia University, writes that he aimed for a political biography rather than a personal one, to place Humphrey “in the context of Minneapolis’s disgraceful history of racism and anti-Semitism.”

These issues are in the foreground, but the biographical details are telling. Humphrey came of age in the Great Depression, and he dropped out of the University of Minnesota to forestall foreclosure at his father’s pharmacy. He read the works of Black authors and, influenced by his father’s free thinking, embraced his family’s commitment to social justice.

After graduation, Humphrey settled in a segregated Minneapolis, and Freedman’s portrait of the city in the 1930s and ‘40s is revelatory.

<strong>New psychological thriller provokes powerful feelings</strong>

Similar to Emma Donoghue’s “Room,” Liz Nugent’s riveting new novel is narrated by someone who spends their first five years in a locked room, the child of a captive woman and a kidnapper.

But in “Strange Sally Diamond,” that child is now a 42-year-old woman who has no memory of being imprisoned. Although the violence in the room is only referred to, not depicted, readers quickly will discern that the trauma lives in her bones, her behavior and possibly — as the novel questions — her DNA.

Sally’s mother, Denise, was 11 years old when she was kidnapped by a pedophile named Conor Geary, who chained her to the wall of a soundproof room near Dublin. There, she gave birth first to a boy, whom Geary took away, and later to Sally.

Geary fled when Denise was discovered, and Denise died soon after. At age 7, Sally was adopted by Tom, a psychiatrist who encouraged her reclusive tendencies, and she grows up isolated and socially inept. She takes people at face value and, when Tom dies, obediently carries out his joking instructions — stuffing him into their garbage incinerator and setting him ablaze. (“It was a simple misunderstanding,” she tells police.)

<strong>2nd novel in trilogy is masterwork of stylish noir, social satire</strong>

Ray Carney, we want you back!

Last autumn, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead revealed his next novel would pick up the “Harlem Shuffle” characters and narrative strands on the way to a trilogy that tracks Carney, his morally and legally compromised protagonist, as he treks across a city fallen from grace, a New York caught in a feedback loop of transgression, corruption and poverty. “Crook Manifesto” — Whitehead’s captivating, sardonic second installment — builds on the previous book’s shenanigans while fleshing out Carney as both saint and sinner. Everyone in his uptown orbit is a Janus-faced scammer.

Similar to “Shuffle,” Whitehead structures “Crook Manifesto” as a triptych that segues from 1971-73 to the Disneyfied bicentennial year. At first blush, Carney seems the bourgeois paterfamilias who has made it to Strivers Row — married to the increasingly tetchy Elizabeth, a couple of teenagers in tow and his fencing days in the rearview mirror. His furniture business is thriving. His daughter’s longing for Jackson 5 tickets tips him back into crime, though, putting his quest to be a good father and husband in jeopardy.

The opening section portrays Carney’s noirish, frenzied pursuit of those tickets; that he’s ultimately successful comes at a huge cost in blood and treasure.

