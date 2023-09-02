Max creates a boutique for AMC content

How much choice is enough? A recent report shows the number of viewing options has grown by about 40% just in the past year. Much of that comes from the growth of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) services such as Pluto, Roku, Freevee, Crackle and more.

Having merged HBO and Discovery, you’d think MAX might have enough on its menu. Think again. For the next two months, MAX will showcase AMC series as well. From now until Halloween, Max will stream more than 200 episodes of the following series: “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Gangs of London,” “Dark Winds,” “A Discovery of Witches,” “Killing Eve” and “Ride With Norman Reedus.”

The arrangement, dubbed a “programming pop-up,” even will get its own “hub” on the Max home screen, joining HBO, Discovery and other content, including movies from Turner Classic Movies.

• The PBS fall season begins in earnest with three returning series from across the pond.

The British crime drama “Professor T” (7 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) returns for a second season. Ben Miller (“Bridgerton”) stars in the title role as a brilliant criminologist, beset with obsessive-compulsive disorders and a scrambled relationship with the women in his life.

“Unforgotten” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., Sunday, PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters its fifth season. DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) has left the series, but she’s been replaced by the capable DCI Jessie James (Sinead Keenan) who partners with DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) to solve kidnappings, murders and all manner of mayhem beneath Britain’s leaden skies.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• College football action includes New Mexico at Texas A&M (6 p.m., ESPN), Texas Tech at Wyoming (6:30 p.m., CBS), West Virginia at Penn State (6:30 p.m., NBC) and North Carolina vs. South Carolina (6:30 p.m., ABC).

NBC’s game also can be streamed on Peacock, which will offer a full slate of Big 10 Football games during the fall.

• A weekend cabin getaway intended to bring a daughter (Lulu Wilson) closer to her estranged father turns into a violent home invasion in the 2020 shocker “Becky” (6:25 p.m., Showtime). Years later, she contends with a violent men’s group who kidnaps her dog in the 2023 sequel “The Wrath of Becky” (8 p.m., Showtime).

• An offroad vacation gets more adventurous than planned in the 2023 shocker “Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Florida State hosts LSU in college football action (6 p.m., ABC).

• Chuck’s new case comes close to Prince’s periphery on “Billions” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• Leaphorn and Chee find evidence linking their two cases on “Dark Winds” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• Magic clashes with the coach on “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA)

• Much to celebrate on “The Chi” (8 p.m., Showtime)

CULT CHOICE

Directed by Elia Kazan and written by Harold Pinter, the 1976 adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished Hollywood novel “The Last Tycoon” (9:20 p.m. Saturday, TMCX) was not well received in its time, but probably has held up better than any Fitzgerald-based film. The cast features some of the biggest stars from the mid-’70s as well as some from Hollywood’s Golden Age, including Robert De Niro, Tony Curtis, Robert Mitchum, Jack Nicholson, Donald Pleasence, Jeanne Moreau, Theresa Russell and Ingrid Boulting.

SATURDAY SERIES

— Adrian Quesada performs on “Austin City Limits” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

SUNDAY SERIES

The head of the household sets up two participants for eviction on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Lisa becomes a charity fundraising superstar on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14): intimate memories take on the form of movie plot (7:30 p.m.); north by northwest (8:30 p.m.) ... A case reminds McCall of mysteries surrounding her father’s death “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Tina feels peer pressure on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... A Navy reservist is murdered in his mysterious laboratory on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).