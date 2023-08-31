Is 'Spellbound' bewitched or bewildering?

Excess is never enough in tween romance series and fantasies. And the new series “Spellbound,” streaming all 13 episodes today on Hulu, does not stint in conceptual overload.

Fresh from a small town, Cece Parker (Hailey Romain) is thrilled to be enrolled in the Paris Opera Ballet School. But she discovers there has been a mistake, and she and all her classmates will have to audition again just to stay in school.

Cece’s classmates soon discover she’s from a family famous for its fragrance company. Complications arise when Cece’s visiting aunt leaves a book of “recipes” behind. Only they aren’t for the family scents. It turns out to be a book of spells and a hint about Cece’s destiny.

Shot through with digital effects, “Spellbound” bounces back and forth between ballet practice, supernatural sorcery and moments when Cece thinks the fate of the world has been placed upon her muscular shoulders. Because it has.

Curiously, the notion of an American dancer enrolling in a foreign dance academy filled with witches was also the plot of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian slasher classic “Suspiria,” but there the resemblances end.

• How grim can Nordic noir get before it almost seems amusing? Streaming on Viaplay, “Face to Face” stars Lars Mikkelsen as a menacing detective.

He’s first seen in the morgue with the medical examiner — standard fare for police procedurals. But the girl on the slab turns out to be his own daughter, dead by what has been made to resemble suicide. The grieving father embarks on an eight-episode search for the truth, with a nail-biting chase and interrogation in each installment.

• The Welsh series “The Pact” returns for a second season on AMC+ and Sundance Now. Much of the original cast returns, but in a new story and as different characters.

• TCM winds up its August “Summer Under the Stars” festival with an all-day salute to the movies of John Carradine. Best known for his work with director John Ford, including “Stagecoach” (7 p.m., TV-G) and “The Grapes of Wrath” (8:45 p.m., TV-PG), the craggy-faced character actor also worked with Cecil B. DeMille.

Today’s roundup focuses on his wartime work, films with a decidedly anti-Nazi bent, including “Reunion in France” (12:30 p.m., TV-PG), “I Escaped From the Gestapo” (2:30 p.m.), “Gangway for Tomorrow” (4 p.m., TV-PG) and “Hitler’s Madman” (5:30 p.m., TV-14).

Married four times, Carradine (1906-88) had three sons, all actors: Keith (“Nashville”), David (“Kung Fu”) and Robert (“Bonanza” and “The Cowboys”). The three Carradine brothers were cast in the 1980 Walter Hill Western “The Long Riders,” featuring three other sets of siblings: Stacy and James Keach, Dennis and Randy Quaid and Christopher and Nicholas Guest.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Minnesota hosts Nebraska in college football action (7 p.m., Fox).

— An informant worries about his boss’s intentions on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Albert Einstein (Walter Matthau) plays Cupid, setting up his book-smart niece (Meg Ryan) with an auto mechanic (Tim Robbins) in the 1994 romantic comedy “I.Q.” (6:25 p.m., Showtime). It was a big year for insipid films about varying notions of intelligence. “Forrest Gump” (7 p.m., TMC) also arrived in 1994.

SERIES NOTES

The football team needs help on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Password” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Generation Gap” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A plea for forgiveness on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Prank Panel” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The Challenge: USA” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A nightclub becomes a crime scene on “Law & Order” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are repeats.

Corey Stoll and Geesed sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Drew Barrymore, Lizzy Caplan, Young Mazino and the National on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Lady Gaga and Jake Tapper appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... David Duchovny, Sarah Jones and Arjuna Contreras visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Rosie O’Donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Marcus Mumford appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).