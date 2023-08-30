Throwback '80s and '90s event set for Saturday at Kankakee Public Library

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday for the 7 p.m. Throwback ‘80s and ‘90s show at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event is presented by District Evolution Entertainment.

The $20 cover cost includes party food and entertainment, with live music from Windy City Soul. The event is hosted by Ronnie Cochise Jackson and Dee Jay, featuring a red carpet with All In Show and Coolin’ With Cochise. Also on hand will be DJ Broke Dusty.

For more information, call 312-620-6400, or email fred@windycitysoul.com.