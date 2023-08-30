Netflix launches docuseries 'Live to 100'

Talk about longevity tends to raise conflicting feelings. When told about healthy diets and life-extending tricks, some might joke “you won’t live forever, but eating a kale and tofu diet will make it feel that way.”

That said, America has entered a longevity crisis in a depressing and entirely unanticipated fashion. For the past several years, and for the first time in decades, American lifespans have decreased. For generations, breakthroughs in medicine and the eradication of many childhood diseases have seen Americans living longer lives. But recently, gun violence, addiction and what have become defined as “deaths of despair” because of substance and alcohol abuse all have taken their toll. In some communities, newspapers are filled with obituaries indicating a disproportionate number of young people succumbing to opiate and fentanyl overdoses.

Faced with such dire statistics, best-selling author and adventurer Dan Buettner collaborated with National Geographic to study specific places showing the highest percentage of people living beyond the century mark. His study of these areas, known as blue zones, inspired the Netflix documentary series “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.”

Buettner studied the residents of Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, Calif. While culturally diverse, these places shared common ground and offered suggestions about diet and lifestyle that not only contributed to longevity but suggested ways that made such lives worth living.

Rather than accentuate ascetic denial and starvation diets, he found strong communities in towns and cities that encouraged and even required the habit of daily walking and climbing stairs. The goal of people in these blue zones was not more years, but a life with purpose and a connection to neighbors and other people and generations.

Watching “100” and considering its suggestions, I was struck by the fact so many recent trends toward social media and personal isolation might be contributing to the decline in America’s lifespans. Technology might not be nearly as dangerous or addictive as fentanyl, but that doesn’t mean its effect on health and quality of life has not been deadly in ways we only are beginning to understand.

• Netflix also streams the Spanish-language film “The Great Seduction,” about the efforts of residents of a small fishing village to entice a young doctor to move from the city to their shores. Not to be confused with the 2014 Canadian comedy “The Grand Seduction,” also set in a fishing village.

• The animated action movie spoof “Archer” (9 p.m., FXX, TV-MA) enters its 14th and final season.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Two acts move forward on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• On two episodes of “Night Court” (NBC, r, TV-PG): a train delay leaves room for improvisation (8 p.m.); blame it on the blood moon (8:30 p.m.)

— “Bargain Block” (8 p.m., HGTV, TV-G) regulars Keith and Evan transform a house filled with old tires and auto parts into a cozy cottage.

— Lyle’s niece faces charges on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A convict’s violent escape from a prison van inspires a massive chase on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— Sophia Loren and Vittorio Gassman star in the 1967 comedy “Ghosts, Italian Style” (3:30 a.m. early Thursday, TCM, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

Mike Judge’s (“Beavis and Butthead”) 1999 comedy “Office Space” (8 p.m., HBO2) featured a great ensemble cast (Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Root and Diedrich Bader) as well as Gary Cole’s pitch-perfect evocation of Bill Lumbergh, the quintessential passive-aggressive micro-manager.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On four episodes of “The Conners” (ABC, r, TV-14): a teacher’s death (7 p.m.); Mark needs his driver’s license (7:30 p.m.); death and the orphan (8 p.m.); an unfortunate choice of words (8:30 p.m.) ... Rounding up members of a kidnapping ring on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Because of the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in reruns.

RuPaul and Ed Sheeran drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Leslie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito and Alvvays on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Quentin Tarantino, Emily Ratajkowski, Seth Reiss, Will Tracy and Arjuna Contreras visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Pamela Adlon, Taika Waititi and Pinegrove appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).