Race, acting and (type) casting: The films of Woody Strode

TCM dedicates Tuesday’s “Summer Under the Stars” schedule to Woody Strode, an athlete and actor who never became a Hollywood idol or household name.

A decathlon star for UCLA, Strode served in World War II and became one of the few Black athletes in the National Football League in the years after.

Spotted by a Hollywood scout, he often was required to shave his head for roles as “natives” in such B-pictures as “Tarzan’s Fight for Life” (6:30 a.m., TV-PG) and “Tarzan’s Three Challenges” (8 a.m., TV-PG) from 1958 and 1963, respectively. He was a regular in many “jungle pictures” that don’t exactly fall into TCM’s “classic” wheelhouse. Among them “Jungle Man Eaters” (1954) and “Jungle Gents” from the same year, featuring the Bowery Boys.

Strode also became a regular in biblical blockbusters and what were known as “sword and sandal” movies, including “Demetrius and the Gladiators” and “The Silver Chalice,” both from 1954. He played two roles in the 1956 blockbuster “The Ten Commandments,” in which his bald pate fit right in to the court of Yul Brynner’s pharaoh. Strode was nominated for a Golden Globe award for director Stanley Kubrick’s 1960 Roman epic “Spartacus” (7 p.m.). His other costume period roles include the 1965 biopic “Genghis Khan” (9:45 a.m., TV-PG), starring Omar Sharif.

• An informant’s murder reveals security leaks on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Eleven acts perform as judging is turned over to the audience on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— A fetching novelist and a badly reviewed chef spend time together in the 2016 romance “Summer Villa” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— A mystery in Crete on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland” (PBS, TV-MA, check local listings), the five-part documentary history of “the Troubles,” continues, with a look at the power of hunger strikes (8 p.m.) and how the use of informers divided communities (9 p.m.). “Time” concludes Wednesday.

— Bombs away on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Ben leaps into 1962 and the center of a troubled nuclear reactor in the relatively unloved and unnoticed revival of “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).

Does anyone actually refer to the original 1977 “Star Wars” as “Star Wars: A New Hope” (10:10 p.m., TNT, TV-PG)? Asking for a friend.

“Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Jeopardy! Masters” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)

